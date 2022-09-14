Kelly’s Hotel in Cranbourne, Melbourne hits back at outrage over posts about Queen’s death

A popular Melbourne pub has reacted en masse to several ‘tacky’ social media posts highlighting the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The general manager of Kelly’s Hotel in Cranbourne was shocked by the outcry that erupted.

Despite being inundated with death threats, Michael Goldie told Daily Mail Australia he has no regrets.

He emphasizes that the messages are only intended to remind younger generations to spend time with and express appreciation for older loved ones while they are still alive.

Most of the posts have been removed, but not before we, the former, have provoked great anger, and potential customers have vowed to boycott the location.

‘Lunch before they die. The chances after that are extremely limited,” the post read.

Hours later, the venue posted a photo of the Queen next to a photo of an ailing Harry after failing to reach Balmoral in time for his grandmother to die.

“Yeah, he canceled lunch time and time again,” the message read.

“She’s staying until next week!” he said. “It’s not like it’s my mother’s mother,” he said. But next week never came for Grandma Windsor. Go have lunch with your old man!!’

Another post with a similar photo of Prince Harry read: ‘Another grandson inconsolable for being too miserable to take his old grandmother out to dinner. Don’t let it be you.’

A fourth post from several dressed up corgis, the Queen’s favorite dog breed, remains on the pub’s Instagram page.

‘No doubt on everyone’s mind, what about the Corgis!! Some say they are traditionally buried with the queen, others say they are not. I like to believe in a higher calling,” it says.

Kelly’s Hotel in Cranbourne has come under fire for reports shattering the light that Prince Harry missed his grandmother one last time before she died

Kelly’s Hotel in Cranbourne (pictured) has been inundated with death threats after reports of the Queen’s death sparked outrage

The pub’s general manager admitted Facebook posts about Prince Harry after the Queen’s death were ‘incorrectly shared’

The deleted posts also served to promote the pub and its takeaway and delivery services, sparking outrage from the community.

It’s time to drop the twisted (and sometimes deranged) humorous posts. Some of them weren’t even funny and they’re not even relevant or related to your business. The moment you stray from the path of polarizing views, it becomes harmful,” says a customer on the pub’s Facebook page

It also led to many one-star Google reviews promising not to return

Tasteless food just like their Tasteless posts they do disgusting behavior and I hope you lose all your valuable customers that have kept you afloat. Won’t be returning,” wrote one former patron.

Another reviewer wrote: ‘Complete disrespect for our Queen. Totally embarrassing. Will never eat here.’

Kelly’s Hotel general manager Michael Goldie has hit back at the comment, which he claims is a big misunderstanding

General manager Michael Goldie admitted to Daily Mail Australia that the deleted messages about Prince Harry were “incorrectly shared”, but sticks to the message they wanted to get across.

He added that similar messages about the importance of spending time with older loved ones had been shared long before the Queen died.

“I thought people would look at the messages as a reminder to call their grandparents and visit,” said Mr Goldie.

“They had a fair point that Harry didn’t spend more time with his grandmother before she died.”

“We’ve long been urging everyone to take their grandparents out for lunch.”

Mr Goldie has no regrets about the offense the posts have caused, despite the pub being overrun with threats.

“Everyone is entitled to their opinion,” he said.

“Everything we do is a learning experience. Would I post them again? Possibly, but I would probably do it differently.

The South East Melbourne location is a fourth generation hotel dating back to the early 20th century.