Kellyanne Conway eviscerates liberal graduate student who tried to outsmart her at Harvard Q&A

Kellyanne Conway slammed a liberal student who questioned her record during President-elect Donald Trump’s first term during a discussion at Harvard University.

The former adviser to the president appeared at the Ivy League institution on Tuesday to discuss the 2024 presidential election and what challenges Trump could face in his second term.

But when the audience had the chance to ask Conway some questions, second-year Master of Public Policy student Jane Petersen took the opportunity to take her to task for once, claiming there were “alternative facts” about the crowd size at Trump’s inauguration.

“I wanted to ask you a question about your job as White House spokesman,” Petersen began. “In that role you said things that were quite daring (and) that made people question things they had seen with their own eyes.

“I always wondered if it was a survival response in what seemed like a very chaotic White House, or was it a strategy? So was it strategy or was it survival? You know, all that talk with journalists about alternative facts. Was it strategy or was it survival?’

At first, Conway simply asked if Petersen knew what the term “alternative facts” meant, to which she said, “I am aware of it.”

“Can you please explain it to us?” Conway then challenged the girl. “Tell the person who said it on her third Sunday show of the day, looking into an empty camera, and then immediately said what I meant.”

The girl then seemed to come back and said, “Well, we can do other examples too.”

But Conway interrupted her and urged Petersen to answer the question “to be honest.”

“You don’t go back eight years and do that,” Conway said.

At that point, the graduate student tried to rephrase her question, saying she was asking Conway about her experiences in the White House.

But still, Conway doubled down.

“No,” she said. “You gave me two choices and they are wrong.”

Petersen then tried to explain Conway’s use of the term “alternative facts,” but when she said she was “assuming,” Conway hit her again.

By then, the student said she thought it was “interesting that you decided to come here and know that you’re going to accept questions from students and yet…,” prompting Kellyanne to respond.

“Okay, I’ll answer it then, thanks for your question,” she said.

“You gave me choices, and they are both inaccurate,” Conway responded, noting that it was “rich” for Petersen to suggest her actions in the White House were a “survivor response… since you doesn’t know anything about me.’

Conway asked Petersen (pictured) if she knew what she meant when she used the term “alternative facts,” which she said she was “aware of”

Conway insisted she answered the question “to be honest.”

“So alternative facts, I gave you a good opportunity there, and it’s a great opportunity for you because I don’t need any more airtime, I’m getting enough of it,” she continued.

‘First of all, my job was to be an advisor to the president. I said “no” to the press secretary. Forty-two minutes after President Trump was elected, he offered me that job. He said, ‘You’d be great at that job,’ I said, ‘I’d be terrible at that, I’m not even sure what they do.’

“Some days I’m still not sure, and obviously after these four years I’m not sure either,” Conway said, addressing the Biden administration’s claims that the border is secure despite the migrants pouring into the country.

‘President Biden is behind the scenes, he is a trapeze artist and triathlete. You just can’t see it,” she insisted.

“So I hope you’ll express these same concerns to the people who lied to your face for four years in this administration, all the way to this crushing defeat of a sitting vice president who should have been, who should have been the first female president could be. president of color in our country’s history, but instead had to eat and acknowledge all the lies told by this administration.”

Conway was at Harvard on Tuesday to discuss the 2024 presidential election and what challenges await Trump in his second term

She then noted that there is an entire chapter in her book, Here’s The Deal, explaining her use of the phrase “alternative facts.”

“Alternative facts were very simple,” Conway said. “It was, I meant to say ‘alternative information, additional facts.’ It wasn’t George Orwell. It wasn’t a new set of facts.’

“If you want to be judged by two words in your life, it’s going to take me — it wouldn’t take me long to find those two words,” Conway insisted to Petersen.

‘But I don’t. “I don’t look at people that way,” she said. “I don’t look at people that way.”

She went on to say that she was “very proud that I was able to tell people what was going on in the White House… I’m very happy that I told the country that I work for the president,” and goes on to list some of the policies of Trump includes tax cuts, trade deals and moving the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“So this is what I do: I look at the full scope of people, and if the intention is to try to distract them from one bad thing they’ve said, one bad day they’ve had or one article that they have written, then I wish you a much happier life than all that.

Conway concluded by saying she was proud to have served in Trump’s administration

‘So I don’t have an answer to a question that doesn’t make much sense to me, except that you can read my book on alternative facts, you can listen to the many interviews I’ve given about it.

“They were never really any other facts, and that’s pretty clear,” she said.

“And I will say this, go back to 2016, the media, which I think is just making a living out of getting the election wrong – and they’re consistent – ​​they couldn’t get enough of Donald Trump and Kellyanne Conway during the elections, every show, every minute.

“So I’m well informed when I say which states he would win, how he would win in 2016, where he would win. And then he won and people changed. They changed just so when we needed the media’s help to tell the country what’s going on, to co-parent the White House in the mainstream media, to co-parent the country responsibly for four to eight years -parenting,” Conway claimed, snapping her fingers. .

“Instead, it turns out to be a bunch of idiot fathers who don’t want to hear the story, they want to get the president and take us down,” she claimed.