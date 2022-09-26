Kelly Slater pays tribute to Australian surfer Chris Davidson after alleged blow in South West Rocks

An Australian surfing legend who was killed in an alleged one-punch attack lived by the slogan ‘make it mean something’. It’s our time,” reveals his upset best mate.

Chris Davidson, 45, was reportedly knocked unconscious on Saturday night during a brawl outside a club in South West Rocks on the north coast of NSW and later died in hospital.

Grant Coleman, 42, the brother of Waratahs coach Darren Coleman, was arrested a short time later at a nearby house and has since been charged with assault resulting in death. He remains behind bars.

Davidson’s death shook the surf world to its foundations – with Kelly Slater among the leading tributes. In 1996, Davidson famously defeated the World Champion in two straight heats at the Rip Curl Pro at Bells Beach.

Slater was one of the first to pay tribute to his former rival who once ranked 14th in the world, otherwise known as ‘Davo’. “Lost another soldier yesterday… One of the most naturally talented surfers I’ve ever known.”

The surfing world has been rocked by the death of Australian legend Chris Davidson (pictured left with a friend)

Nathan Hedge, one of Davidson’s best friends since he was 12, told the Today Show that he is devastated that he lost his friend in such “bad” circumstances.

‘Nobody wins. It’s just the worst thing ever,” he said.

“Not only has Chris been taken from us, the other’s lives have been shattered and ruined. Nothing positive can come from this.

‘It’s the worst in the world. It must stop. It’s not good enough. It just has to stop.’

Davidson’s death has left a gaping hole in the hearts of devastated family and friends.

“I’ll miss him to hang out with our daughters. He was just robbed too soon,” Hedge said, struggling with his tears.

He had so much more life to give, enjoy and cherish. I will miss his smile. I will miss his practical jokes, and I will simply miss his passion. He was always up for anything and I will miss his hugs.

His motto was: let it mean something. It’s our time!’ He had that passion in the water and in other areas of his life as well.’

Former world champion Kelly Slater remembered former rival Chris Davidson as one of the most naturally talented surfers he’s ever known

Chris Davidson in semifinals at the 2010 Rip Curl Pro tournament in Portugal, where he was defeated by Kelly Slater

Davidson is remembered as a beautiful and unique character who was always the party.

“He was the most kind hearted, charismatic incredible person, he would give you the shirt off his back,” Hedge recalled.

“He was just such a beautiful person. Just everything done with passion and commitment, with full conviction.

“You knew when he was around. He had such a strong will and just loved life. He loved interacting with them. He loved socializing.

He was always the life of the party. And you always knew Chris was around. And he left you knowing he was with you, and he just wanted to make sure you were having a good time.”

Davidson and best friend Nathan Hedge (pictured) spent their teenage years on Sydney’s northern beaches

Chris Davidson from Australia goes to the beach at the Rip Curl Pro at Bells Beach in 2011

Hedge said the tight-knit surfing community has been hit hard.

“We try our best to tell the people we love most that we cherish them and let them know they’re loved and let them know they’re loved and we try to help each other like that. support as much as possible. way and let our loved ones know that we are there for them and just continue as a close-knit community,” he said.

Beating Slater as a rising star was one of the many highlights of Davidson’s surfing career.

“Hitting him was unreal, the best thing that could happen right now,” he told The Australian at the time.

“He’s got something to lose out there. He’s the world champion, he’s surfing against someone who just came by and trying to beat him.

“I would also be concerned if I became world champion and a grommet came along and just beat me.”

Chris Davidson died after being knocked to the ground in an alleged one-punch attack

Davidson’s early career was marred by injuries and personal turmoil before changing his life to compete on the Men’s Championship Tour in 2010 and 2011, where he won several tournaments.

Police have not released details about the alleged events leading to Davidson’s death.

Grant Coleman, 42, was denied bail when he appeared in court on Sunday.

Obviously his brother, Waratahs coach Darren Coleman, has pushed the coach up to support. it.

According to locals, both Davidson and his alleged attacker were known in the area