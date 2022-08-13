Kelly Rowland stuns in a white top and tie-front shorts while out and about in West Hollywood

<!–

Kelly Rowland sported a stylish monochromatic look as she attended a gathering in West Hollywood on Friday afternoon.

The 41-year-old former Destiny’s Child star wore a button-up shirt and matching white high-waisted shorts.

She sauntered across the parking lot in a pair of brown gladiator sandals and a green purse over her body.

With the bright sun and high Fahrenheit temperatures of the 1980s, the Georgia native also wore stylish mirrored sunglasses.

Her raven locks were styled long and straight and she rocked a flattering pale pink lip.

She was juggling a reusable water cup and her cell phone in hand as she approached her parked car.

Later in the early evening on Friday, the singer took to her Instagram Stories and posted a throwback snap of her having her hair styled by Ty Hunter.

“I came across this photo,” the Independent Woman star revealed at the bottom of the photo.

In the photo, Rowland can be seen kneeling on a chair as Hunter applies his magic to her locks, which were in a sort of short bob cut at the time.

The hairstylist began working with Destiny’s Child in the group’s early days, and went on to help Beyoncé Knowles create her visual identity as a solo artist, according to W magazine.

Destiny’s Child released their fifth and final studio album, Destiny Fulfilled, in 2004, and officially broke up two years later.

Despite going their separate ways, Rowland, Knowles and Michelle Williams have reunited several times, including during the 2013 Super Bowl halftime show and the 2018 Coachella festival.

Considered one of the greatest musical trios of all time, Destiny’s Child has sold over 60 million records worldwide as of 2013.

Rowland also released four studio albums as a solo artist, starting with 2002’s Simply Deep. Her last full-length LP, Talk A Good Game was released in 2013.

Last year she released the EP K, which includes the single Flowers.

She has been married to her husband Tim Weatherspoon for over eight years and the couple are the proud parents of sons Titan, seven, and Noah, one.

