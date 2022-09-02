Kelly Rowland shows off her sculpted bikini body in a black two-piece

She has become known for displaying her sculpted form while performing on stage.

And on Thursday afternoon, Kelly Rowland showed off her striking physique during a trip with a friend to a Miami beach.

The 41-year-old hitmaker showed off her stunning bikini body as she relaxed on a deck chair by the sea.

Fun in the sun: Kelly Rowland showed off her striking physique during a trip with a friend to one of Miami’s beaches on Thursday

Rowland wore a jet black bikini top that put her chiseled arms and taut stomach on near full display.

The former Destiny’s Child star also rocked a matching bottom that emphasized her curvy hips and thighs.

The Grammy-winning singer added different elements of shine to her look with different jewelry, and she also wore round-frame sunglasses.

Her beautiful dark brunette locks were tied in a tight bun for the duration of her time at the beach.

Good stuff! Rowland wore a jet black bikini top that put her chiseled arms and taut stomach on near full display. The Destiny’s Child member also rocked a pair of matching bottoms that emphasized her curvy hips and thighs

Shines bright: The Grammy-winning hitmaker added different elements of shine to her look with different jewelry, and she also wore round-frame sunglasses

Rowland later wore a striped and multicolored cover-up that added a bit of flair to her look for the day.

Although she appeared to be enjoying her time at the beach, the artist is currently working on her upcoming fifth studio album.

The hitmaker’s most recently released record, Talk a Good Game, debuted in 2013.

Beautiful locks: Her beautiful dark brunette locks were tied in a tight bun for the duration of her time at the beach

Hard at work: Although she seemed to be enjoying her time at the beach, the artist is currently working on her upcoming fifth studio album

Past: The hitmaker’s most recently released record, Talk a Good Game, debuted in 2013

She then released an EP titled K, which was preceded by the premiere of three singles last year.

However, the artist had previously announced that she was planning to make a full-length album available to her fans in the near future.

Rowland talked about working on her fifth studio album during an interview with Vogue Australiawhere she revealed she had previously considered running away from music.

A taste: she released an EP titled K last year, which was preceded by the premiere of three singles

The Disclosure: However, the artist had previously announced that she plans to make a full-length album available to her fans in the near future

Opening up: Rowland spoke about working on her fifth studio album during an interview with Vogue Australia, where she revealed she had previously considered running away from music

“I thought about withdrawing from recording, but I couldn’t help it: I still wanted to record. I still felt like I was missing something,” she said.

The artist also stated that she took a few years off music to focus on her family, although she had since rediscovered her love of performing.

“The fourth year I said, ‘I have to get to work,’ and now I’m ready to put out some music,” she recalls.

To be fair, Rowland stated that she ‘considered not recording anymore, but I couldn’t help it: I still wanted to record’

Priorities: The artist also stated that she was taking a few years off music to focus on her family, although she had since rediscovered her love of performing

Back to it: She remembered that during ‘fourth year I said ‘I have to get to work’ and now I’m ready to put out some music’

The singer credited her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, for bringing her back to music, saying, “I felt like I was wasting so much time, and it was my husband who really spoke to me about it.”

Rowland then said she felt her upcoming studio album had come together naturally.

“The universe is giving the record in a place I’ve never experienced before and that’s utterly precious,” she said.

Grateful: The singer credited her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, for bringing her back to music, declaring, “I felt like I was wasting so much time, and it was my husband who really appealed to me.”

Back in the saddle: Rowland then said she felt her upcoming studio album had come together naturally

She further stated that she became very honest with her emotions during the recording process and wanted her fans to experience the same feeling when listening to her songs.

“If I feel or think it and it touches me in some way, I think it will do it to someone else,” she said.

Rowland also elaborated on the themes that would be present in the songs on the album.

Intentionally: She went on to state that she became very honest with her emotions during the recording process and wanted her fans to experience the same feeling when listening to her songs

Dropping hints: Rowland also elaborated on the themes that would be present in the songs on the album

“I had no choice but to be honest and authentic with this record: it’s about friendship and marriage,” she said.

The acclaimed singer has not yet announced the title of her upcoming album.

The release date of the upcoming project has also been kept secret from the public.