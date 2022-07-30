Kelly Rowland rocks Mickey Mouse shirt as she enjoys a magical trip to Disneyland with her children

Kelly Rowland was seen Friday having the time of her life at Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure park.

The former Destiny’s Child singer, 41, was pictured having an adventurous day with her eldest son, Titan, 7, by her side.

Embracing her inner child, the beauty donned a Disney themed outfit as she spent the day in the happiest place on earth.

Fun Day: Kelly Rowland, 41, was spotted with her son, Titan, 7, while spending the day at Disneyland earlier Friday. She rocked a Mickey Mouse shirt

The Dilemma singer chose to pull out all the stops and wore a short-sleeved Mickey Mouse T-shirt. The iconic Disney character wore large glasses.

Kelly tucked the top into vibrant red shorts to help keep her cool under the hot summer sun.

The coffee hitmaker slipped into a pair of red and black high-tops to make walking through the large park as comfortable as possible.

Say Cheese! The singer was spotted holding up her phone camera to take a quick selfie of her son and herself as they had fun on a ride

The mother of two parted her hair down the middle and smoothed her locks into an updo to keep loose stands from falling into her face.

Kelly added a few accessories to complete her overall look, including a gold necklace and dangling earrings with a cross-shaped embellishment.

She put on black sunglasses to protect her eyes from the blazing sun. The star stayed close to her son, Titan, who wore a Jurassic Park short-sleeved T-shirt and blue sneakers.

She shares him and his one-year-old brother Noah with her husband Tim Weatherspoon.

Big Family: The former Destiny’s Child singer shares two sons with her husband, Tim Weatherspoon; seen on July 18 in Hollywood

During an interview on the Today show, the entertainer discussed how important her children are to her.

“Titan is a soul so special. He saved me,’ she declared. Kelly explained how her oldest son was born three weeks after her mother passed away.

“So he helped me through it. He’s a strong kid,” she added. The beauty welcomed her second son, Noah, in 2021.

“I’m just so thankful for my kids. I’m real. And everything I do, I do for them,” she said.

Cute: Kelly smiles in a family photo with her oldest son, Titan, and youngest son, Noah, in an adorable family photo

Family: In an interview on the Today show earlier this year, the mother of two shared how important her children are to her

Kelly has taken her kids on short trips to the happiest place on earth before and has been an ambassador for the Disney Dreamers Academy, according to the official statement. Disney Parks website.

When the Grammy winner isn’t spending time with family, she’s hard at work pursuing her career in the entertainment industry.

The singer and occasional actress has been cast in the upcoming sports comedy, Fantasy Football Deadline.

The film comes from Awesomeness Films and Nickelodeon and will premiere on Paramount+ later this year.

Hardworking Mom: Kelly has been cast in an upcoming sports comedy film titled Fantasy Football; seen in March in Beverly Hills