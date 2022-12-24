Kelly Rizzo pays tribute to her late husband Bob Saget

Kelly Rizzo is celebrating her first Christmas after the death of her late husband, beloved comedian and actor Bob Saget.

On Saturday, Rizzo shared her thoughts with her 440,000 Instagram followers about the last Christmas she spent with Bob in Chicago last year.

The first photo Kelly shared in memory of Bob was of them holding hands in front of a large stone carved lion statue, decorated with a giant red bow, Christmas lights and lots of decorative baubles.

Kelly looked stylish in a purple blazer, tan slacks and Doc Martins boots.

Bob looked handsome in a black jacket, dark blue jeans and black leather shoes with no laces.

In another photo, Bob put his arm around Kelly as they posed by a large teddy bear nutcracker surrounded by metal decorations.

She also shared a photo of her and Bob in front of another huge Christmas display with presents all around them.

Kelly shared her and Bob’s photos with a sincere heart subtitles.

She wrote, “Cherish every moment. I certainly didn’t think our first Christmas together (in the same city) last year would be the last. (it was the first year he came to Chicago to spend Christmas with my family, along with my wonderful stepdaughter, Lara)

“I’m so glad we had that special time together. He spent time with my niece Alex, who was only 2, and met my niece Brooklyn, who was only 2 weeks old. Alex remembers ‘Uncle Bob’ and talks about him every day.’

Kelly continued, “He certainly left a lasting impression that I am so grateful for. But Bob did that with everyone he met. The holidays are a time of hope, love and togetherness. I pray that if you are missing a loved one this holiday season, you are blessed with many deep and loving memories and gratitude that will help you get through it.

The couple pictured in Los Angeles in 2018

“As I’ve said before, I’m just so grateful to have had that incredible man in my life and to be in his life for six years. There is no greater Christmas present.’

Rizzo concluded her post by thanking everyone who helped her through this difficult year.

“I send you all love and prayers and wishes. And I can’t thank you all enough for almost a full year of all the love and support and kindness from everyone. It means more than you know. I can only hope to show you how grateful I am and give it back a little over time,” Rizzo wrote.

Saget was found on January 9 in his hotel room at The Ritz Carlton, Orlando. The medical examiner has determined that his cause of death is head trauma

As revealed by his family, Saget died of a cerebral hemorrhage after hitting his head on something before going to sleep, completely unaware of the severity of the head trauma.

The 65-year-old singer was found dead in his hotel room at The Ritz-Carlton, Orlando, on January 9. He had just finished a stand-up show and was due to perform others.

His death stunned his worldwide community of fans, not to mention his family who said he was the happiest he had ever been when he died.

Saget’s pallbearers: John Mayer, John Stamos, Jeff RossPic, were seen escorting his coffin at the Jan. 14 funeral

It’s not clear what he hit his head on, but whatever it was left a bruise on the back of his head. TMZ reports that authorities believe it may have been the head of the bed, but can’t say for sure.

A private funeral for the late entertainer was held in Los Angeles on January 14, attended by his Full House castmates John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweeten, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen; and friends and colleagues such as Jimmy Kimmel, Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock and John Mayer.

Saget had experienced a number of family tragedies, including the death of his sister Andrea at age 35 from a brain aneurysm in 1985, and the 1994 death of sister Gay from the autoimmune disease scleroderma.