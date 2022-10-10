Kelly Rizzo marks nine months since tragic death of husband Bob Saget with heartfelt and silly video

Kelly Rizzo remembers her late husband, comedian Bob Saget, nine months after his tragic passing.

The actress posted her tribute on her Instagram on Sunday, sharing a crazy video.

The clip showed the couple participating in a couple’s challenge for three years, the kind of videos she said they “had a blast making.”

“It feels like an eternity and also a day all at once,” she wrote in the caption, reflecting on the nine months that have passed since Saget died suddenly at age 65.

“I love looking back at these videos to see how much joy and silliness and fun and love we shared,” she added.

Rizzo said there is still a “palpable hole where he used to be,” but “there are also days that are lighter now.”

Add: ‘The pain and sorrow ebb and flow and I still have a few days that just suck. But at the same time, he left SO much residual love and laughter that he still feels so close and present. It’s all quite a mystery.’

In the video, the pair take part in a couple’s push-up challenge, with the Full House star claiming to be the more protective, cleaner partner, but also the most annoying.

He also did a push-up because he was the one who was interested first. Both Rizzo and Saget were equal in that they liked the hardest, saying “I love you” first, eating the most, and spending the most money.

The couple married in 2018, after meeting through a mutual friend in 2015.

Saget died unexpectedly in January in his Orlando, Florida hotel room, just one day after performing a comedy show outside of Jacksonville.

