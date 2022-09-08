Kelly Ripa, 51, EXCL: She flashes her legs as she reveals she once passed out while having sex

Kelly Ripa still looks as good as ever at 51, which she proved again this week.

The morning show princess looked radiant in a new cover story for Haute Livingshot by Miller Mobley, which DailyMail got a first look at.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host releases Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, available September 27 through Dey Street Books.

In the chapter titled Don’t Let Your Husband Pick Your Death Clothes, she said she passed out while having sex with All My Children co-star Mark Consuelos.

Pinup: Kelly Ripa still looks as good as ever at 51, which she proved again this week. The morning show princess looked radiant in a new cover story for Haute Living, shot by Miller Mobley, which DailyMail has gotten a first look at

Naughty: The Live with Kelly and Ryan host releases Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, available September 27 through Dey Street Books. In the chapter titled Don’t Let Your Husband Pick Your Death Clothes, she said she passed out while having sex with All My Children co-star Mark Consuelos.

They already had Michael at six months old.

She later found out that she passed out because she had a twin pair of ovarian cysts.

She writes: “My eyes slide between the blurry images on the screen, the remains of my ovarian torment, and Mark happily snacking.

“Sex can be so traumatic I guess, and yet one of us is completely fearless. There he is, now happily chewing the salt pans and ordering a second apple juice. Mark could be in a movie or a spa.

“Instead I lie flat on my back and wonder when the other two cysts will burst.”

She said that when she passed out, her husband put his clothes on her to go to the hospital.

Wordy: She writes about waking up in hospital after passing out during sex to be told she had cysts

She added: ‘Here too is my husband, who, dare I say, is always stylish and well dressed, and yet he dressed me like a prostitute for a dime in my time of need.

“It still baffles me to this day that this is the best suit for the day he could find for me, to the point where, as I lay on the stretcher, I thought I was dreaming; I had a nightmare. I didn’t know I’d recovered.’

Her favorite chapter is The Good News: You Can’t Die From Embarrasment.

Funny: Her favorite chapter is The Good News: You Can’t Die From Embarrasment, which is about how Richard Gere didn’t remember her from a party

She talks about her crush Richard Gere from An Officer and a Gentleman.

It was Anjelica Huston’s birthday and she was sitting next to Gere when a woman fell ill; they came to her aid.

Months later, they ran into each other at another mutual friend’s party, when Ripa approached Gere and asked, “Remember when we saved that woman’s life at Jane Buffet’s house during Anjelica’s birthday party?”

Her husband helped her: She also said her husband pushed her to write the book: “It’s funny: Mark was my biggest champion in the whole process. He read it with the eye not only of a person reading it because they had to save their own marriage, but with the eye of a reader.”

After a long pause he said, “Were you there?”

Ripa told HL, “I was clearly the person who didn’t belong in that room because you know Mark said, ‘You don’t bring an autograph book to a party’ and I thought, ‘What if someone is great in there?:

“I’m not used to hanging out with celebrities in the wild. In fact, I’m so used to it that I imagined myself the role of Richard Gere’s co-star in my mind.

It’s Live: The Host of Live with Kelly and Ryan Releases Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, Available September 27 via Dey Street Books

“To this day I still revere Richard Gere. I don’t know if I would ever have the comfort level to approach him again; it was such a big moment in my mind. And that he couldn’t remember I was even there tells you everything you need to know about my life. I’m always more impressed than everyone else.’

She also said her husband pushed her to write the book: “It’s funny: Mark was my biggest champion in the whole process. He read it with the eye of not just a person reading it because they had to save their own marriage, but with the eye of a reader. He remembered things he thought relevant or relevant, or language he didn’t understand.

“I wasn’t sure I could even write — and I’m still extremely unconvinced — because I found the whole process overwhelming and exhausting, especially with the editing,” she admitted.

Quite the couple: she said she and Consuelos have a happy marriage because they fight passionately

‘sit with’ [my publisher], going through things that she thought should get out, when I thought, ‘No, that should stay in.’ Just knowing that Mark was through it, and very, very tolerant of me discussing our lives the way I did, knowing for sure he’d say, “You can’t put that in there.”

“There was only one chapter that he told me I could never put in that book, or any book for that matter, and I took it out. I respected him, I respected it, and I thought, ‘I hear you, even though it’s the best chapter. I’ll honor your request to get it out.’

She also said that she and Mark have a normal relationship: “It’s all very black and white: we fight,” she says. “And I think that’s the key to a good marriage, because you fight when you’re passionate. If we stopped fighting, I’d be concerned. We’re in the right place here because we’re still getting into it.

They have an impressive family: together they have three children: Michael Consuelos, 25, Lola Consuelos, 21, and Joaquin Consuelos, 19.

“You know,” she adds, “I was worried when we became empty nesters. It was one of the big turning points in our lives, and I thought to myself, oh sh*t, we’re going to be that couple that it ends once the kids are out of the house.

‘I don’t know why one argument made me believe that, but I do have a flair for the dramatic. Moreover, men and women argue differently. For him, a passing argument isn’t a problem, but for me it’s like, “Well, I think I should call the divorce attorney.” He’s like, ‘Uh, what? Are you OK?’

“Mark is the most handsome man on earth,” she added, “but also the most normal. First, he’s good at math, so there’s that, and second, he’s got no ego; neither of us. We are literally two people pushing each other up the hill instead of one trying to climb the other to get up the hill. We are a team.’