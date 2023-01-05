Kelly Osbourne responds after mother Sharon confirmed she’d given birth AND shared baby’s name

Kelly Osbourne posted a stern statement on Wednesday after her mother Sharon not only confirmed she had given birth, but also revealed the name of her newborn son.

“I’m not ready to share it with the world. It is nobody’s place but mine to share information about my baby,” the TV star, 38, wrote in an Instagram Story post.

Kelly, 38, welcomed her and rocker boyfriend DJ Sid’s first child in November when she was pictured later that month without a baby bump.

Not happy: Kelly Osbourne posted a stern statement on Wednesday after her mother Sharon not only confirmed she had given birth but also revealed the name of her newborn son

She had only officially confirmed the arrival of the child herself on Wednesday.

Sharon made the big reveal about her new grandson during an appearance on Talk TV.

The X Factor judge confessed that Kelly and DJ Sid chose the name Sydney for their son.

Co-host JJ Anisiobi asked Sharon if she helps take care of the newborn, to which Sharon replied, “Yes.”

“I’m not ready to share it with the world. It is nobody’s place but mine to share information about my baby,” the TV star, 38, wrote in an Instagram Story post

Reveal name: Sharon Osbourne revealed the name of her daughter Kelly’s baby boy, Sydney, during an appearance on Talk TV

They gushed, “They just do it so well. Very well. She won’t let a picture go out of him and I’m so proud of her.’

Kelly revealed she was pregnant in May this year and announced the news on social media.

“I know I’ve been very quiet these past few months so I thought I’d tell you all why,” she began at the time.

“I’m over the moon to announce I’m going to be a mumma. To say that I am happy is not quite enough. I’m ecstatic!’

Baby joy! Kelly, 38, appears to have welcomed her and rocker boyfriend DJ Sid’s first child in November when she was pictured without a baby bump late that month

The reality star revealed the news with two images on her Instagram page showing her relaxing pool while looking at her ultrasound pictures.

Kelly confirmed her new relationship in January, when the pair went Instagram official.

That’s what an insider told me PEOPLE on their romance: ‘Kelly and Sid met when his band was on tour with Ozzfest [the music festival created by Kelly’s parents Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne] in 1999.’

The insider added: “They have remained friends ever since. They are very happy together.’

Elsewhere on the show, Sharon first spoke about her health issues after she collapsed last month while filming the Night of Terror TV show with son Jack.

She revealed she was unconscious for 20 minutes before being admitted to two hospitals.

Exciting: The X Factor judge, 70, appeared on Talk TV where she revealed the sweet name of the three-month-old little boy

Sharon said she spent two days doing multiple tests to determine the cause, but the doctors were unable to determine what caused her to pass out.

Appearing on TV for the first time since her collapse, the TV star said her Christmas was “quiet” before being questioned about her hospital dashboard.

JJ asked, “Can you explain exactly what happened?”

Sharon replied, “I wish I could, but I can’t.” It was the weirdest thing – I was filming and all of a sudden they told me I felt…”

‘Fainted?’ asked JJ.

Sharon said, ‘Yes, for 20 minutes. I was in the hospital. I went to one hospital, they took me to another hospital and I did every test for two days and no one knows why.’

“So they still don’t know why you passed out?” asked JJ.

Opening: Elsewhere in the show, Sharon first spoke out about her health scares after she collapsed last month while filming the Night of Terror TV show with son Jack

“No,” Sharon said.

Sharon’s son Jack, 37, posted a statement to his Instagram after news broke that she had been hospitalized, clarifying that she was on the mend after falling ill while filming the Night of Terror TV series show with him.

OK, here’s what I’ll say – first of all, MY MOM DID NOT FILM AN EPISODE OF @ghostadventures. She was filming a new episode of Night of Terror with me. haha.’

“Now that we’ve made that clear… She had received full clearance from her medical team and is home now.”

Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support. As for what happened to my mother – I’ll leave it to her to tell when she’s ready.’

Recovery: Sharon said she had a quiet Christmas after collapsing while filming her latest TV show with son Jack (pictured with husband Ozzy and Jack in 2014)

The day after, on December 20, Sharon shared her first statement since being hospitalized on December 16.

Ozzy Osbourne’s wife said she was “back home and doing great” under a festive holiday photo of her dog posing in front of a Christmas tree.

She also sent a message to her fans writing, “thanks for all the ❤️.”

Hours earlier, TMZ reported that Sharon was recording a paranormal TV show in California near the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula when she suddenly fell ill.

Doctors were called to the Tavern because of a “medical call,” a Ventura County Department representative told the publication.

They then transported a patient to Santa Paula Hospital. Sharon was confirmed to TMZ by Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar.

Watch The Talk on TalkTV weekdays at 9pm. Available on TV, YouTube, the Talk.TV website and TalkTV iOS and Android apps.