Kelly Holmes joins Loose Women as a full-time panellist – months after bravely coming out as gay

Dame Kelly Holmes will join Loose Women as a full-time panelist just months after coming out as gay on a touching documentary.

The Olympic legend, 52, will make her debut on the show on September 12 and said she can’t wait to find her “authentic voice.”

Speak with The sun she said, “I hope I can bring my energy to the show and be ready for all the crazy experiences they throw at me.”

New addition: Dame Kelly Holmes will join Loose Women as a full-time panelist just months after coming out as gay on a touching documentary (pictured on the show in June)

The runner, who previously appeared as a guest on the show, revealed that she was inspired to join the show after the reaction to her emotional documentary Kelly Holmes: Being Me.

“It will be so different from anything I’ve done before in my career, but now that I’ve found my authentic voice since my documentary aired, I’ll be taking part in a lot of conversations I never thought I could before.”

The athlete, who won the 800m and 1500m titles at the 2004 Olympics, spoke openly about her sexuality for the first time in June when she stated that she is “finally feeling free” after years of living “secretly”.

Free: The athlete, who won the 800m and 1500m titles at the 2004 Olympics (photo 2004), first spoke openly about her sexuality in June when she stated that she feels “finally free” after years of a “secret life’. ‘ to live.

On TV: Kelly last appeared on the show in June as a guest to discuss her coming out story

She lived in fear of being exposed after joining the British Army at the age of 18 because the armed forces had a ban on LGBTQ+ soldiers, which was only lifted in 2000.

Dame Kelly spoke of coming out as gay on BBC’s Morning Live and said people’s reactions were “incredible”, and people got in touch with her after the documentary aired.

She told hosts Gethin Jones and Kimberley Walsh that while she feels “more positive” now, she also feels “in limbo” as she adjusts to living her “new normal.”

Unbelievable: Dame Kelly said people’s response was ‘incredible’ when she reached out to her after her ITV documentary Being Me aired on BBC’s Morning Live.

When asked how the audience reacted, she explained: “I have to say it’s been incredible, the warmth, the feedback from people who came forward to watch my documentary and you know, it’s a little strange because I feel like I’m essentially still in a bubble and a bit in limbo, you can’t just change.

“I’m still the same person, don’t get me wrong, but being announced to suddenly start living the new normal is very different.”

The former Olympian went on to admit that she is still “processing” everything that has happened since her announcement, but said she feels she can finally have a “brighter” future.

She continued: “It’s only one step at a time, I’m processing everything that has come out over the past two weeks and I’m sure my future will look a lot brighter.”

Dame Kelly also spoke of how “heartwarming” it was for her to read the stories of others, with many telling her that they had “found strength” from speaking of her own experiences.

“When you talk, you get a lot of stories back,” she said.

“There are so many people who have emailed and emailed and who have found strength from my conversations and my stories and announcements – in many different ways, all different people of all different ages – and that was so heartwarming.”