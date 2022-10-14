Kelly Higgins tells jury how Brittany Higgins went from living her dream to broken at trial in court

“Brittany became very distant. Brittany became very quiet,’ Mrs Higgins said

Brittany Higgins moved to Canberra as a bubbly, excited 23-year-old about to start her dream job.

Six months later, she was broken, frozen and ‘unaccustomed to character’, some of those closest to her have testified.

The former Venstre employee claims that she was raped by then-colleague Bruce Lehrmann inside the Parliament House in 2019.

Lehrmann is on trial in the ACT Supreme Court after pleading not guilty to non-consensual sex.

Kelly Higgins told the court her daughter fulfilled a dream when she moved to Canberra to work for a federal coalition minister.

“Through high school she had studied debating, public speaking, she volunteered for the young liberals at university,” Mrs Higgins told the court.

Brittany Higgins’ mother told the court her daughter went from a “bubbly” young girl to “very distant” after her alleged rape as the trial continues (above, Brittany Higgins arrives at court in Canberra)

‘She was extremely excited.’

But around April 2019, Mrs Higgins noticed a change in her daughter.

“Brittany became very distant. Brittany became very quiet,” she said.

‘She had lost a lot of weight. She became quite thin. She just looked pretty devastated.’

Mrs Higgins described her daughter as being emotionally and character-wise unknown to her.

Bruce Lehrmann, a Coalition colleague, denied raping Ms Higgins at Parliament House in 2019 and pleaded not guilty to non-consensual sex

Ms Higgins (above with current boyfriend David Sharaz) changed drastically after 2019, according to her ex-boyfriend, ex-housemate and mother’s court testimony

“She was just so frozen in what had happened to her,” she said.

Former housemate Alex Humphreys told the court when she first moved to Canberra, ‘Britt’ was keen to get involved in social events.

“She was lovely, she was bubbly, she was just so enthusiastic about getting her dream job,” Ms Humphreys said.

She said Mrs Higgins was initially keen to make friends in her new town and they would often attend social gatherings together.

But the following year Mrs Higgins stopped participating socially.

Ms Humphreys said the change came around the time of the 2019 federal election, which was called weeks after Ms Higgins was allegedly raped.

Ms Higgins’ mother, former housemate and ex-boyfriend told the court Ms Higgins appeared ‘broken’ in the months following her alleged rape

Despite her best efforts to encourage Ms Higgins to get out of the house, Ms Humphreys said her once bubbly housemate kept to herself.

“She stayed in her room a lot and in the last few months that she was living with us … it was really hard to get her out for social outings,” Humphreys said.

‘She wouldn’t come out of her room … she didn’t engage at all.’

Ms Humphreys assumed at the time of the election and work stress contributed to the change in Ms Higgins, who was working on the campaign of Liberal senator Linda Reynolds.

Former colleague and ex-boyfriend Ben Dillaway was one of the first people Mrs Higgins told about the alleged assault.

Every time he tried to talk to her on the night of her alleged rape, she “didn’t handle it well”.

“She was very much, I would say, a broken person and every time that night or that event was brought up, she broke down,” he told the court.

‘A light had gone out in her. She was a broken, broken person.’