Kelly Clarkson says she left The Voice to get summer off after ‘rough couple years’ post-divorce

Kelly Clarkson hinted that her messy divorce from Brandon Blackstock contributed to her decision to leave The Voice.

The 40-year-old shocked fans of the competition show when news broke in May that she was retiring from her coaching position after eight seasons.

Kelly, who left Brandon in June 2020, continued Today and said she was leaving The Voice so she could have a summer off after “a few rough years.”

Beloved: Kelly Clarkson hinted that her messy divorce from Brandon Blackstock contributed to her decision to leave The Voice, on which she is pictured

Kelly revealed that she last had a summer off at age 16, four years before she rose to fame by winning the first season of American Idol.

“And I don’t think it’s common for many working people — you generally don’t have summers off unless you’re in high school,” she acknowledged.

“But as I just hadn’t, I hadn’t had a minute, like, and it’s obviously been a rough couple of years. So it was very important for me to pause for a moment.’

With her newfound downtime, she literally cycled through the mountains. Like, that’s literally, and like walking – I have a lot of water on my property.’

As they were: Kelly and Brandon pictured at the Critics Choice Awards in January 2020, five months before she filed for divorce

Charging: Kelly continued this week today, saying she was leaving The Voice so she could have a summer off after ‘a few rough years’

She revealed that “my sister and my cousin and I and some friends literally spent all summer in the mountains” and needed to be “in nature.”

Traveling to the countryside also made it easier for Kelly and Brandon’s children River, eight, and Remington, six, to spend time with both parents.

“And the kids were with me and their dad, and it was fun because they usually have to travel a lot because of our divorce, so we were both in Montana,” she said. “So it was real, it felt a bit the first time. I think my kids felt a bit more centered too, so it was fun.”

Under the custody agreement, the children spend one weekend a month with their father at the former couple’s ranch in Montana, where Brandon currently lives.

Kelly’s Kids: Traveling to the countryside also made it easier for Kelly and Brandon’s kids River, eight, and Remington, six, to spend time with both parents

As she struggled with an increasingly complicated and bitter divorce, Kelly also had a chockablock work life.

She continued to host the daytime talk show she started in 2019, continued to coach on The Voice and released a Christmas album last year.

Meanwhile, she and Brandon battled a vindictive divorce that dragged on for more than a year and a half before finally concluding in March.

Brandon and Kelly were married for seven years before splitting in 2020, sparking a lengthy legal squabble over money.

Before that: Brandon and Kelly were married for seven years before breaking up in 2020, leading to a lengthy legal squabble over money; pictured in 2013

At one point, despite having primary custody, Kelly found herself short on a cumulative $200,000 a month in spouse and child support.

When they finalized the divorce, it turned out that Kelly would have to pay more than $46,601 in monthly child support, on top of a one-time payout of $1,326,161.

She would also give Brandon a $50,000 “fee” for private air travel for the children, who would fly privately until they could be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Kelly, who is about to move into the Ellen DeGeneres timeslot this fall, is reportedly earning an annual salary of $22.8 million.