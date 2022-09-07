Kelly Clarkson releasing a DIVORCE album that will shed light on her split from Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson will describe in her next studio album the range of emotions she experienced during her painful divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

The 40-year-old Miss Independent singer began writing about her breakup shortly after their divorce, but wasn’t sure she would ever release it because of the “angry” “mood” she had written it in, she said. Variety.

But now fans can finally hear from Kelly herself about the heartbreak in her first album in five years, due out next year.

“When my ex and I first broke up, there were a lot of emotions. It was difficult,” she told the magazine. My producer and I laughed yesterday because I thought, ‘Remember that time we wrote 25 songs in a week?’

“A lot of that is on the album. I literally wrote most of these almost two years ago. Then I said to my label, “I can’t talk about this until I’ve experienced it,” and it just took some time to do that. That’s one of the reasons we’ve been doing a lot of Christmas stuff over the past two years – because I thought, “Well, that’s lucky!”

‘I had only really worked hard on an album when it was necessary. I was just really busy. There were so many jobs, and I’m a single mom — well, even if I’m married, it’s a lot, trying to fit kids’ schedules and all that sort of thing,” she added.

“But then the whole divorce thing happened, and I had to write it down. And then I didn’t know if I would let it go, because you can be very angry in that state of mind. So some songs definitely cover the range of emotions; everything is on the album.

“It’s almost the arc of a relationship, because the beginning is so beautiful and so sweet, and then it evolves. And sometimes it doesn’t evolve the way you want.’

Brandon and Kelly were married for seven years before splitting in 2020, sparking a lengthy legal squabble over money.

The divorce dragged on for a year and a half before it was finally finalized in March.

They share daughter River Rose, eight, and son Remington Alexander Blackstock, six.

Music has been an outlet for Kelly as she works things through in therapy.

“This is an important album. I’m working on this in therapy: I sometimes have trouble expressing what I’m feeling, so music helps me. It’s just very healing. I recorded the record a while ago,” she admitted.

Although Kelly hopes to return to the stage at some point, she will have to arrange show scheduling while raising her two children.

‘I’m definitely going to do shows. We’ll find out,” she told Variety. “But when you write an album that’s so personal, it’s just therapeutic to get up there.”

The American Idol alum hopes her new music will help others going through a divorce.

“I’m through it now, but there’s someone else in it, and that’s hard to be, especially when you’re feeling alone,” she explained. “It’s hard to describe, it’s hard to go on publicly, it’s hard with children. This record, I think I wrote this for a reason – not just for me, but maybe someone else can benefit from it.’