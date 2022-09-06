Kelly Clarkson commemorates 20th anniversary of her American Idol win with heartfelt message

<!–

Kelly Clarkson commemorated the 20th anniversary of her American Idol victory on Sunday.

The 40-year-old singer-songwriter shared a message on a black background with white lettering about what winning the competition meant to her.

“I won American Idol 20 years ago today and it changed the course of my life forever,” Clarkson wrote in her message to fans. “That moment was the door that opened so many access and opportunities, and creative partnerships that I will be grateful for all my days.”

She continued, “The family and friendships I’ve built in music and TV over the past 20 years have been invaluable to me.

“We make only so many journeys around the sun, and while I am proud and abundantly blessed with the successes and failures from which I have learned, I am most proud and grateful for those friends who have become my family, and for their poor who have held me when I needed it and their hearts that listened to me when I felt lost. Without them I wouldn’t be where I am now. I probably wouldn’t be here at all,” she continued.

‘Thank you so much to everyone who voted 20 years ago! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! I hope you all have people in your life who fill you with laughter, and hope and happiness, and if you don’t feel like you have that then keep looking because I promise they are looking for you too. ‘

Several fans shared funny stories about the Texas native’s run-up to the American Idol Championship.

Another fan replied, ‘I was 9 too! I voted for her every week. That damn busy tone still annoys me [laughing emojis].’

The Stronger singer competed in the first season of American Idol in 2002. She defeated Justin Guarini for the crown.

Since then, Clarkson’s career has taken off in a way that not even other American Idol winners have experienced.

The Since U Been Gone singer has three Grammy Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards and a People’s Choice Award.

She has since appeared as a judge on the TV show The Voice, and her talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show has won five Daytime Emmy Awards, including two she received last week.