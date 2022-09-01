Kelly Brook to feature in season six of The Crown in a sexy Nineties pin-up poster 

<!–

She once earned a place in FHM’s 100 Sexiest Women during her modeling career.

And Kelly Brook revealed that she will be seen in season six of The Crown after producers asked for permission to use a sexy pin-up snap from the 1990s.

Talk about heart breakfast with her co-star JK on Thursday, Kelly, 42, smiled as she showed off the photo in question and shared her hopes of being on Prince Harry or Prince William’s bedroom wall in the historical drama.

Cameo: Kelly Brook, 42, revealed on Thursday that she will be seen in season six of The Crown after producers asked permission to use a sexy ’90s pin-up snap

The presenter explained: “I got an email from my agent…yes I have another…and she said: “We had a request for permission for one of your photos to be used in season six of The Crown.”

“The image in question is below. It would be printed as a poster and it would be hung in one of the character’s dressing rooms.”

Kelly showed JK the glamorous lingerie-clad 1999 photo as they giggled at the reveal.

Throwback: Kelly showed her co-star JK the glamorous 1999 lingerie-clad photo as they giggled at the reveal

Funny: JK replied: ‘Wait a minute… I don’t know… no, I don’t see that. No, no no, you’re like my sister! Get rid of it! Put it away will you! No no no!’

JK replied, ‘Wait a minute… I don’t know… no, I can’t see that. No, no no, you’re like my sister! Get rid of it! Put it away will you! No no no!’

“Am I right in thinking that if this is The Crown, they’re heading into the 1990s?” he realized.

Kelly added: ‘That must be a teenage boy’s bedroom, isn’t it! Can I be, can I be on Prince Harry’s wall, or Prince William’s bedroom at Buckingham Palace or wherever they grew up? Could that be possible…

‘Was I a pin-up to them, back in the 90s? Oh wow this is incredible. Well, I said yes, of course,” she revealed.

Exciting: Kelly added, “That must be a teenage boy’s bedroom, isn’t it! May I, may I be on Prince Harry’s wall, or in Prince William’s bedroom at Buckingham Palace?’

Iconic: ‘Was I a pin-up to them, back in the 90s? Oh wow this is incredible. Well, I said yes of course,” she revealed

It comes as The Crown bosses are reportedly on the hunt for a “gorgeous” actress to play a young Kate Middleton in the sixth season of the Netflix drama.

The show recently launched a casting call looking for “exceptional young actors” to play Prince William and Prince Harry aged 16-21.

According to The sunBosses also hope to find an actress to play the Duchess of Cambridge so she can portray her and William’s blossoming romance while they were students at the University of St Andrews.

Role: It comes as The Crown bosses are reportedly on the hunt for a ‘gorgeous’ actress to play a young Kate Middleton in the Netflix drama’s sixth season (Kate pictured with William in 2005)

Final Season: Directors look for actors who closely resemble the royals and say no previous acting experience is required. It will likely span 1998 to 2005 (the brothers are pictured at the Queen’s Golden Jubilee in 2002)

A source said: ‘Having the Duchess of Cambridge is an easy win for The Crown as more people will be watching.

“Especially because it shows her relationship with William as their romance begins to blossom when they were both college students.

“But since she’s not a crucial part of the storyline, Kate’s presence is a bonus. They will only cast her if they can find the right candidate.”

MailOnline has reached out to Netflix representatives for comment.

