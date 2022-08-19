Kelly Brook shares a kiss with husband Jeremy Parisi as newly married couple enjoy a day out

<!–

The downpour that threatened to derail their magical marriage was all but forgotten on Friday as newlyweds Kelly Brook and Jeremy Parisi enjoyed a day out in London.

While England was still basking in the aftermath of a prolonged heat wave, the happy couple shared a lingering kiss while strolling through the capital.

Kelly, 42, dressed in a floral sundress, was suitably dressed as they mingled with tourists and shoppers during the short outing.

The TV and radio host added to her seasonal look with a pair of suede ankle boots with tassels, while lightly tinted sunglasses completed the look.

Joining his new wife, Jeremy looked equally relaxed in a simple black tee and skinny jeans paired with battered black leather boots.

The handsome Italian model, 36, seemed to follow Kelly’s lead as they stopped to check her phone before crossing the street.

The couple’s Italian wedding ceremony was originally planned as an open-air event in an area some 1,500 meters high, but an unexpected rainstorm caused a last-minute change of plans.

Consequently, the bride, groom and a number of friends and relatives celebrated the ceremony within the walls of Torre di Cicero.

But Kelly recently explained that she wouldn’t have changed anything about her wedding and poked fun at the drama.

She told Heart FM listeners, “So I don’t know if you know, but we must have a really big thunderstorm right before my ceremony started and it turned out I ended up not getting married where I thought we were going.” married, what this beautiful aisle was and this beautiful altar that was all built.

“We ended up getting married in a tower, who has never had a wedding and probably never will, because why go all the way to Italy to get married in a tower!”

She added: ‘I had to climb the tower in the pouring rain to marry my Prince Charming. It was absolutely wild, but so much fun and I wouldn’t change it for the world.’