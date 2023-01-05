Kelly Brook says ‘my skinniest times were some of my most miserable’ due to failed romances

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kelly Brook says after years of insecurities, she’s the happiest she’s ever been with her figure.

The model, 43, who is considered a sex symbol thanks to her pin-up photoshoots in the 1990s, credits husband Jeremy Parisi for helping her overcome her body issues.

In a candid interview, Kelly says looking back at the time when she was her thinnest, she was most miserable because she had lost weight due to heartache.

Self-love: Kelly Brook says after years of insecurities, she’s the happiest she’s ever been with her figure

“As someone who’s been photographed pretty much every day of their life, I can see evidence of unfortunate times — I look at photos and think, ‘Oh, I was really skinny then,’ and remember it was because there something had happened,” says Kelly The sun.

“When you break up and stuff like that, it really affects your diet, and some of my thinnest times were also some of my most miserable.”

“It’s no coincidence that I’m happiest with my body now that I’m married. I love my job, I love my colleagues, I’m older and everyone in my family seems healthy, touch wood.”

Reflection: In a candid interview, Kelly says looking back on when she was at her thinnest (pictured right in 2000), she was the most miserable

True love: The model, 43, credits husband Jeremy Parisi for helping her overcome her body issues

Kelly says that while she’s the happiest she’s ever been, it can be easy to fall into negative thoughts that her figure isn’t good enough — something she believed “even when I was a lot thinner.”

The radio host has had a string of high-profile romances since she first rose to fame.

Kelly dated action star Jason, 55 — who is now in a long-term relationship with model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 35 — for six years between 1998 and 2004 when she was just 18.

She then moved on to Hollywood actor Billy Zane, 56, who she dated from 2004 to 2008, when the couple broke off their engagement.

Pin-up: Kelly’s body insecurities in the past may come as a surprise to some, as she’s considered a sex symbol thanks to her pin-up photo shoots (2000 photo)

Kelly dated rugby player Danny Cipriani, 35, on and off between 2008 and 2010 before moving on to another rugby star in the form of Thom, 37.

The couple were together for two years but suffered heartbreak when the model suffered a miscarriage in May 2011, two months after announcing they were expecting a baby girl.

She later moved on to former Gladiators star David McIntosh, 37. In 2014, the couple got engaged amid a whirlwind eight-week romance, but split after nine months.

Kelly went on to find love with model Jeremy, 37, in 2015 and the couple tied the knot in a romantic wedding in Italy’s Civitavecchia last year.

The brunette bombshell says the wedding was “everything I wanted” with fireworks, opera singers and fabulous food.

She adds, “Getting married changes everything. It is so nice. I feel like we’re family, not just girlfriend and boyfriend.”

Journey: “When you break up and stuff like that, it really affects your diet, and some of my thinnest times were also some of my most miserable,” says Kelly (pictured in 2011)