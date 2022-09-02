Kelly Brook nails boho chic in a leggy smock dress and leopard print trainers

<!–

Kelly Brook made the boho-chic impression when she left Heart Radio in London on Friday, after revealing she’ll be starring in season six of The Crown.

The TV personality, 42, slipped into a thigh-skimming tired frock with a pair of bold leopard print sneakers.

She looked effortlessly stylish in the chic number as she smiled and waved at some photos outside the studio.

Chic: Kelly Brook, 42, nailed boho chic at Heart Radio’s London departure on Friday, after revealing she will be appearing in season six of The Crown

Kelly pulled her long brunette locks back into a sleek low ponytail and shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of Ray Ban pilots.

To complete her look, she wore a crossbody bag with a gold chain strap and added a pop of color with a touch of red nail polish.

Earlier this week, Kelly revealed she will be featured in season six of The Crown after producers sought permission to use a sexy ’90s pin-up snap.

Glowing: She looked effortlessly stylish in the chic number as she smiled and waved at some photos outside the studio

Summer ready: Kelly pulled her long brunette locks back into a sleek low ponytail and shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of Ray Ban pilots

Talk about heart breakfast with her co-star JK on Thursday, Kelly laughed when she showed the photo in question and shared her hopes of being on Prince Harry or Prince William’s bedroom wall in the historical drama.

The presenter explained: “I got an email from my agent…yes I have another…and she said: “We had a request for permission for one of your photos to be used in season six of The Crown.”

“The image in question is below, it would be printed as a poster and it would be hung in one of the character’s dressing rooms.”

Kelly showed JK the glamorous lingerie-clad 1999 photo as they giggled at the reveal.

Cameo: Earlier this week, Kelly revealed she’ll be appearing in season six of The Crown after producers asked for permission to use a sexy ’90s pin-up snap

JK replied, ‘Wait a minute… I don’t know… no, I can’t see that. No, no no, you’re like my sister! Get rid of it! Put it away will you! No no no!’

“Am I right in thinking that if this is The Crown, they’re heading into the 1990s?” he realized.

Kelly added: ‘That must be a teenage boy’s bedroom, isn’t it! Can I be, can I be on Prince Harry’s wall, or Prince William’s bedroom at Buckingham Palace or wherever they grew up? Could that be possible…

‘Was I a pin-up to them, back in the 90s? Oh wow this is incredible. Well, of course I said yes,” she revealed.