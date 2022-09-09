Kelly Brook nails autumnal chic in a leggy shirt dress and heeled boots at Heart FM

<!–

Kelly Brook made an autumnal impression as she left for work at Heart Radio in London on Friday.

The presenter, 42, slipped into a thigh-skimming-weary shirt dress with a pair of heeled ankle boots.

She looked effortlessly stylish in her all-black ensemble as she strolled the streets of the capital.

Sleek: Kelly Brook, 42, nailed fall chic as she went to work at Heart Radio in London on Friday

Kelly pulled her long dark brown locks back into a sleek low ponytail and shielded her eyes with large tortoiseshell sunglasses.

To complete her look, she wore a crossbody bag with a gold chain strap and added a pop of color with a touch of red nail polish.

It comes just as Kelly revealed she’ll be appearing in season six of The Crown after producers sought permission to use a sexy ’90s pin-up snap.

Ready for fall: The presenter slipped into a tired thigh-high shirt dress with a pair of heeled ankle boots

Talk about heart breakfast with her co-star JK on Thursday, Kelly laughed when she showed the photo in question and shared her hopes of being on Prince Harry or Prince William’s bedroom wall in the historical drama.

The presenter explained: “I got an email from my agent…yes I have another…and she said, “We had a request for permission for the photos for one of your photos to be used in season six of The Crown.”

“The image in question is below, it would be printed as a poster and it would be hung in one of the character’s dressing rooms.”

Chic: To complete her look, she wore a crossbody bag with a gold chain strap and added a pop of color with a touch of red nail polish

Kelly showed JK the glamorous lingerie-clad 1999 photo as they giggled at the reveal.

JK replied, ‘Wait a minute… I don’t know… no, I can’t see that. No, no no, you’re like my sister! Get rid of it! Put it away will you! No no no!’

“Am I right in thinking that if this is The Crown, they’re heading into the 1990s?” he realized.

Cameo: Last week, Kelly revealed she’ll be appearing in season six of The Crown after producers sought permission to use a sexy ’90s pin-up snap

Kelly added: ‘That must be a teenage boy’s bedroom, isn’t it!

‘Can I, can I be on Prince Harry’s wall, or Prince William’s bedroom at Buckingham Palace or wherever they grew up? Could that be possible…

‘Was I a pin-up to them, back in the 90s? Oh wow this is incredible. Well, of course I said yes,” she revealed.