Kelly Brook is married! Presenter exchanges vows with Jeremy Parisi
Kelly Brook is married! Host stuns in traditional lace wedding dress as she exchanges vows with Jeremy Parisi in historic Italian port – after unexpected downpour led to last minute change of plans
- The bride exchanged vows with Parisi in the Italian port city of Civitavecchia, a popular holiday destination known for its historic architecture
- The ceremony was originally planned as an open-air event in an area some 1,500 meters high, but an unexpected rainstorm led to a last-minute change of plans.
- Consequently, the bride, groom and a number of friends and relatives celebrated the ceremony within the walls of the 19th-century villa Torre di Cicero
- It's clear Kelly has pulled out all the stops for the day, with the bride-to-be paying for carnival rides and inviting A-list guests, including singer Kylie Minogue
Even a downpour couldn’t dampen Kelly Brook’s big day when the presenter finally married long-time boyfriend Jeremy Parisi in his native Italy on Saturday afternoon.
The bride exchanged vows with Parisi in the Italian port city of Civitavecchia, a popular holiday destination famed for its historic architecture, most notably its distinctive Cyclopean stonework and Europe’s only Lancet Arch.
Walking hand-in-hand with her new husband after the ceremony, Kelly, 42, looked stunning in a traditional ivory white wedding dress with sheer lace details.
She was seen holding the hem to the ground away from the rugged terrain around Torre di Cicero – the 19th-century villa that served as a wedding venue.
I did: Not even a downpour could dampen Kelly Brook’s big day, as the host finally married long-term boyfriend Jeremy Parisi on Saturday afternoon in his native Italy
The ceremony was originally planned as an open-air event in an area some 1,500 meters high, but an unexpected rainstorm caused a last-minute change of plans.
Consequently, the bride, groom and a number of friends and relatives celebrated the ceremony within the walls of Torre di Cicero.
It’s clear Kelly has pulled out all the stops for the day, with the bride-to-be paying for fairground rides and inviting A-list guest Kylie Minogue, according to The sun.
The publication reported that the former host of Big Breakfast threw “the sink” at her wedding to give her and Jeremy a memorable day, turning the plans into an “extravagant affair.”
Beautiful: Kelly, 42, looked stunning on her wedding day in a traditional ivory white bridal gown with sheer lace details
