Kelly Brook is married! Presenter exchanges vows with Jeremy Parisi

Even a downpour couldn’t dampen Kelly Brook’s big day when the presenter finally married long-time boyfriend Jeremy Parisi in his native Italy on Saturday afternoon.

The bride exchanged vows with Parisi in the Italian port city of Civitavecchia, a popular holiday destination famed for its historic architecture, most notably its distinctive Cyclopean stonework and Europe’s only Lancet Arch.

Walking hand-in-hand with her new husband after the ceremony, Kelly, 42, looked stunning in a traditional ivory white wedding dress with sheer lace details.

She was seen holding the hem to the ground away from the rugged terrain around Torre di Cicero – the 19th-century villa that served as a wedding venue.

The ceremony was originally planned as an open-air event in an area some 1,500 meters high, but an unexpected rainstorm caused a last-minute change of plans.

Consequently, the bride, groom and a number of friends and relatives celebrated the ceremony within the walls of Torre di Cicero.

It’s clear Kelly has pulled out all the stops for the day, with the bride-to-be paying for fairground rides and inviting A-list guest Kylie Minogue, according to The sun.

The publication reported that the former host of Big Breakfast threw “the sink” at her wedding to give her and Jeremy a memorable day, turning the plans into an “extravagant affair.”

