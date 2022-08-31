Kelly Brook is all smiles in a chic paisley blue and green midi dress in London

Kelly Brook couldn’t hold back her smile as she made her way through London on Wednesday after clumsily forgetting her ex-boyfriend’s name on the radio.

The TV personality, 42, donned a blue and green paisley midi dress for the outing with a ruched neckline and tie.

The actress swept up her brunette locks in a gray scrunchie with a bronze palette of makeup and pink lipstick.

She carried her personal belongings in a black shoulder bag and was also seen with her Heart radio cord and a can of booze.

The appearance comes after the radio host forgot some details about her dating history live on the air.

During a hilarious chat on Friday, Kelly clumsily forgot her ex-boyfriend David McIntosh’s name Gladiator.

As she celebrated the return of the popular 1990s show, which was confirmed by the BBC this week, Kelly struggled to remember his Gladiator name was Tornado.

She also made a rather cheeky joke at the beginning of the segment, while listening to the theme song Gladiators.

“Feel the power of the Gladiators!” the tune went on.

Kelly began, “I think I did at one point! What was the one I went out with? What was his name?’

JK then told them to play a game so Kelly could guess his Gladiator name.

After making a whooshing sound, Kelly guessed his name was “Hurricane” and “Washing Machine.”

“Let me give you another verbal cue. The romance was a whirlwind novel, whirlwind!’ JK continued.

‘Stormy?’ Kelly guessed wrong.

‘Tornado! Oh my god, I was on a date with Tornado!’ she finished, after JK made hand movements.

Kelly and David, 36, had a brief relationship for less than a year but split in early 2015.

The brunette married husband Jeremy Parisi on July 31 in Italy.

The couple’s Italian wedding ceremony was originally planned as an open-air event in an area some 1,500 meters high, but an unexpected rainstorm caused a last-minute change of plans.

Consequently, the bride, groom and a number of friends and relatives celebrated the ceremony within the walls of Torre di Cicero.

But Kelly recently explained that she wouldn’t have changed anything about her wedding and poked fun at the drama.

She told Heart FM listeners, “So I don’t know if you know, but we must have had a really big thunderstorm right before my ceremony started and it turns out I ended up not getting married where I thought we were going.” marriage, what this beautiful aisle was and this beautiful altar that was all built.

“In the end we got married in a tower, who has never had a wedding and probably never will see another wedding again, because why go all the way to Italy to get married in a tower!”

She added: “I had to climb the tower in the pouring rain to marry my Prince Charming. It was absolutely wild, but so much fun and I wouldn’t change it for the world.’

The bride exchanged vows with Jeremy in the Italian port city of Civitavecchia, a popular vacation spot known for its historic architecture.

Walking hand in hand with her new husband after the ceremony, Kelly looked stunning in a traditional ivory white wedding dress with sheer lace detailing.

It’s clear Kelly has pulled out all the stops for the day, with the bride-to-be paying for carnival rides and inviting A-list guest Kylie Minogue, according to The Sun.

The publication reported that the former host of Big Breakfast threw “the sink” at her wedding to give her and Jeremy a memorable day, turning the plans into an “extravagant affair.”

Kelly is said to have spent up to £500,000 for her big day.