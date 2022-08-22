Kelly Brook flashes her legs in a chic cheetah print playsuit as she arrives for work

<!–

She finally tied the knot with fiancé Jeremy Parisi in Italy last month after a seven-year romance.

And Kelly Brook was all smiles when she arrived at the Global Radio studios in central London on Monday ahead of her Heart FM show.

The presenter, 42, looked stunning as she flashed her legs in a cheetah print playsuit as she made the most of the British summer weather.

She donned a pair of beige boots with the number and carried her personal belongings in a round black Gucci crossbody bag.

Kelly backed her long accentuated brunette locks into a ponytail and opted for a radiant makeup palette.

The TV personality wore gold Ray Ban sunglasses and held her hand to her chest as she showed off her amazing wedding ring.

The apparition follows after Kelly married her Italian hunk within the walls of Torre di Cicero on July 31, after an unexpected last-minute rainstorm led to a change of plans for the outdoor ceremony.

But Kelly recently explained that she wouldn’t have changed anything about her wedding and poked fun at the drama.

She told Heart FM listeners, “So I don’t know if you know, but we must have a really big thunderstorm right before my ceremony started and it turned out I ended up not getting married where I thought we were going.” marriage, what this beautiful aisle was and this beautiful altar that was all built.

Glam: The star looked cheerful as she beamed and showed off a radiant makeup palette

“We ended up getting married in a tower, who has never had a wedding and probably never will, because why go all the way to Italy to get married in a tower!”

She added: “I had to climb the tower in the pouring rain to marry my Prince Charming. It was absolutely wild, but so much fun and I wouldn’t change it for the world.’

The bride exchanged vows with Jeremy in the Italian port city of Civitavecchia, a popular vacation spot known for its historic architecture.

Wow: The TV personality adorned with gold-framed RayBan sunglasses and held her hand to her chest as she showed off her amazing wedding ring

Walking hand in hand with her new husband after the ceremony, Kelly looked stunning in a traditional ivory white wedding dress with sheer lace detailing.

She was seen holding the hem to the ground away from the rugged terrain around Torre di Cicero – the 19th-century villa that served as a wedding venue.

Her long dark brown locks were styled in soft waves and she dropped them over her shoulders and added a delicate tiara and veil on her head.

It’s clear that Kelly has pulled out all the stops for the day, with the bride-to-be paying for carnival rides and inviting A-list guest Kylie Minogue, according to The Sun.

The publication reported that the former host of Big Breakfast threw “the sink” at her wedding to give her and Jeremy a memorable day, turning the plans into an “extravagant affair.”

Kelly is said to have spent up to £500,000 for her big day.

The insider added that the villa is a “beautiful location” and the couple “fell in love” immediately after seeing the villa.

