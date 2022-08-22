Kelly Brook flashes her legs in a chic cheetah print playsuit as she arrives for work
She finally tied the knot with fiancé Jeremy Parisi in Italy last month after a seven-year romance.
And Kelly Brook was all smiles when she arrived at the Global Radio studios in central London on Monday ahead of her Heart FM show.
The presenter, 42, looked stunning as she flashed her legs in a cheetah print playsuit as she made the most of the British summer weather.
Newlywed glow: Kelly Brook wore an animal print playsuit and ankle boots when she arrived at Global Radio studios in central London on Monday ahead of her Heart FM show
She donned a pair of beige boots with the number and carried her personal belongings in a round black Gucci crossbody bag.
Kelly backed her long accentuated brunette locks into a ponytail and opted for a radiant makeup palette.
The TV personality wore gold Ray Ban sunglasses and held her hand to her chest as she showed off her amazing wedding ring.
The apparition follows after Kelly married her Italian hunk within the walls of Torre di Cicero on July 31, after an unexpected last-minute rainstorm led to a change of plans for the outdoor ceremony.
But Kelly recently explained that she wouldn’t have changed anything about her wedding and poked fun at the drama.
She told Heart FM listeners, “So I don’t know if you know, but we must have a really big thunderstorm right before my ceremony started and it turned out I ended up not getting married where I thought we were going.” marriage, what this beautiful aisle was and this beautiful altar that was all built.
Glam: The star looked cheerful as she beamed and showed off a radiant makeup palette
“We ended up getting married in a tower, who has never had a wedding and probably never will, because why go all the way to Italy to get married in a tower!”
She added: “I had to climb the tower in the pouring rain to marry my Prince Charming. It was absolutely wild, but so much fun and I wouldn’t change it for the world.’
The bride exchanged vows with Jeremy in the Italian port city of Civitavecchia, a popular vacation spot known for its historic architecture.
Walking hand in hand with her new husband after the ceremony, Kelly looked stunning in a traditional ivory white wedding dress with sheer lace detailing.
She was seen holding the hem to the ground away from the rugged terrain around Torre di Cicero – the 19th-century villa that served as a wedding venue.
Her long dark brown locks were styled in soft waves and she dropped them over her shoulders and added a delicate tiara and veil on her head.
It’s clear that Kelly has pulled out all the stops for the day, with the bride-to-be paying for carnival rides and inviting A-list guest Kylie Minogue, according to The Sun.
The publication reported that the former host of Big Breakfast threw “the sink” at her wedding to give her and Jeremy a memorable day, turning the plans into an “extravagant affair.”
Kelly is said to have spent up to £500,000 for her big day.
The insider added that the villa is a “beautiful location” and the couple “fell in love” immediately after seeing the villa.
A Look Back at Kelly Brook’s Betrothed
Jason Statham
Kelly was in a relationship with the actor, now 54, between 1997-2004.
He is now engaged to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and the couple share two children.
Number one: Kelly was in a relationship with actor Jason Statham, now 54, between 1997-2004 (pictured in 2004)
Billy Zane
After Jason’s split, the model moved on to American actor Billy, now 56.
They met on the set of Survival Island (2005), also known as Three.
The couple called it time for their relationship in 2008.
He is currently engaged to the mother of his two children, Candice Neil.
Number two: After Jason’s split, the model moved on to American actor Billy Zane, now 56. They split in 2008 (picture 2006)
Thom Evans
Kelly was in a relationship with the former Scottish international rugby player, now 37, from 2010-2013.
The couple unfortunately suffered two miscarriages during their time together.
Thom is currently dating Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger.
Number three: Kelly was in a relationship with former Scottish international rugby player Thom Evans, now 37, from 2010-2013 (photo 2012)
David McIntosh
gladiator competitor David, now 36, and Kelly were together for less than a year before splitting up in January 2015.
David proposed after just 11 weeks of dating before having an extremely bitter breakup six months later.
Number four: Gladiator competitor David McIntosh, now 36, and Kelly were together for less than a year before breaking up in January 2015 (photo 2014)