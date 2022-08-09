Kelly Brook details her Italian marriage to Jeremy Parisi after thunderstorms change plans

She married Jeremy Parisi on July 30 in the Italian port city of Civitavecchia.

And now Kelly Brook has opened up about her fairytale wedding on her Heart radio show with Jason King.

The presenter, 42, detailed the special day, explaining how a thunderstorm nearly derailed the celebrations.

Tie the knot: Kelly Brook has opened up about her fairytale wedding on her Heart radio show with Jason King

The ceremony was originally planned as an open-air event in an area some 1,500 meters high, but an unexpected rainstorm caused a last-minute change of plans.

Consequently, the bride, groom and a number of friends and relatives celebrated the ceremony within the walls of Torre di Cicero.

But Kelly explained that she wouldn’t have changed anything about her wedding and joked about the drama.

Jason started playing wedding music and announced, “It’s official she’s off the market so you know, she’s married now.”

Last minute change: The 42-year-old presenter talked about the special day, explaining how a thunderstorm nearly derailed the celebrations

Kelly laughed and joked, ‘Watch out, when it started to rain I said these were all my ex-boyfriend’s tears coming down. It’s inevitable, they’re all crying out there.’

Jason asked, “What was it like walking down the aisle?”

To which Kelly replied, “I don’t know, honey. I’ve never been allowed to walk down the aisle!’

She recounted the events of that day: “So I don’t know if you know, but we need a really big thunderstorm right before my ceremony started and it turns out I didn’t end up getting married where I thought we were going.” to be married, which was this beautiful aisle and this beautiful altar that was all built.

Announcement: Jason started playing wedding music announcing: ”It’s official she’s off the market just so you know, she’s married now’

“We ended up getting married in a tower, who has never had a wedding and probably never will, because why go all the way to Italy to get married in a tower!”

Staying positive, she continued: ‘I had to climb the tower in the pouring rain to marry my Prince Charming. It was absolutely wild, but so much fun and I wouldn’t change it for the world.’

She joked, “It wasn’t on the Pinterest board, but it happened.”

Making fun of: Kelly laughed and joked: “Watch out when it started to rain, I said all my ex-boyfriend’s tears came down. It’s inevitable, they’re all crying out there’

The bride exchanged vows with Parisi in the Italian port city of Civitavecchia, a popular vacation spot known for its historic architecture.

Walking hand in hand with her new husband after the ceremony, Kelly looked stunning in a traditional ivory white wedding dress with sheer lace detailing.

She was seen holding the hem to the ground away from the rugged terrain surrounding Torre di Cicero – the 19th-century villa that served as a wedding venue.

Her long dark brown locks were styled in soft waves and she dropped them over her shoulders and added a delicate tiara and veil on her head.

Staying Positive: She continued: ‘I had to climb the tower in the pouring rain to marry my Prince Charming (pictured with Jeremy in July 2020)

Jeremy cut a very handsome figure, holding his bride’s hand, in a black fitted three piece suit and tie with a flower on his lapel.

It’s clear Kelly has pulled out all the stops for the day, with the bride-to-be paying for fairground rides and inviting A-list guest Kylie Minogue, according to The sun.

The publication reported that the former host of Big Breakfast threw “the sink” at her wedding to give her and Jeremy a memorable day, turning the plans into an “extravagant affair.”

The model is said to have spent up to £500,000 for her big day.

A source told The Sun: ‘Kelly threw the sink at her wedding and it’s going to be a rather extravagant affair. She has booked the Villa Nota Pisani in central Italy for the ceremony and reception.

The insider added that the villa is a “beautiful location” and the couple “fell in love” immediately after seeing the villa.

They continued: “Kelly has invited all her friends and stars like Kylie are on the guest list. The ceremony turns very romantic, but Kelly wants to throw her family and friends a real party afterwards. She’s in talks with a company to host a funfair for everyone — and the drinks will be flowing all night.

Having made her fortune after a successful 25-year career as a model, actress and media personality, it seems that no expense has been spared to make Kelly’s marriage dream come true.

The source added: ‘Kelly knows that Jeremy is her soul mate and that this will be her only wedding, so she’s going all out. All in all it will cost her between £300,000 and £500,000, but for her it is money well spent.

The insider continued to say it’s “Kelly’s dream wedding” and that “everything she ever wanted” is now “coming into reality.”