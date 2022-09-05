Kelly Brook cuts a stylish figure in a patterned blue midi dress as she heads to Heart FM in London

<!–

Kelly Brook looked effortlessly chic as she made her way to the Heart FM radio studios in London for her Monday show.

The presenter, 42, slipped into a blue patterned midi dress with three-quarter sleeves.

She lifted her body in a pair of black ankle boots and carried her personal belongings in a round matching bag.

Kelly pulled her dark brown locks back from her face while wearing RayBan sunglasses.

She looked effortlessly stylish in the chic number as she smiled and waved at some photos outside the studio.

Earlier this week, Kelly revealed she will be featured in season six of The Crown after producers sought permission to use a sexy ’90s pin-up snap.

Talk about heart breakfast with her co-star JK on Thursday, Kelly laughed when she showed the photo in question and shared her hopes of being on Prince Harry or Prince William’s bedroom wall in the historical drama.

The presenter explained: “I got an email from my agent…yes I have another…and she said: “We had a request for permission for one of your photos to be used in season six of The Crown.”

“The image in question is below, it would be printed as a poster and it would be hung in one of the character’s dressing rooms.”

Kelly showed JK the glamorous lingerie-clad 1999 photo as they giggled at the reveal.

JK replied, ‘Wait a minute… I don’t know… no, I can’t see that. No, no no, you’re like my sister! Get rid of it! Put it away will you! No no no!’

“Am I right in thinking that if this is The Crown, they’re heading into the 1990s?” he realized.

Kelly added: ‘That must be a teenage boy’s bedroom, isn’t it! Can I be, can I be on Prince Harry’s wall, or Prince William’s bedroom at Buckingham Palace or wherever they grew up? Could that be possible…

‘Was I a pin-up to them, back in the 90s? Oh wow this is incredible. Well, of course I said yes,” she revealed.