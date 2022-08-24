Kelli Giddish is departing from Law & Order: SVU after 12 season run playing Det. Amanda Rollins

<!–

Kelli Giddish announced on Wednesday that she is leaving the series Law & Order: SVU in an Instagram post, ahead of NBC’s 24th season this fall.

The 42-year-old actress, who played the role of Det. Amanda Rollins said during the show’s 13th season in 2011 that she wanted to ‘handle the chatter’ [she’s] seen online and let everyone know that this will indeed be the case [her] last season on Law & Order: SVU.’

The Cumming, Georgia native said she has been “lucky enough to be part of the Law & Order family for the past 12 years” and that “playing Rollins is one of the greatest joys and privileges of [her] to live.’

The latest: Kelli Giddish, 42, has announced that she will be showing the series Law & Order: SVU in an Instagram post on Wednesday, ahead of the 24th season of the NBC crime drama this fall. She was caught on set in NYC earlier this month

She continued, “There’s just no other character on TV like Rollins. She has grown and changed, and so have I. I started this show when I was in my late twenties and I am grateful to have been able to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life.”

Giddish thanked show creator Dick Wolf, star/producer Mariska Hargitay, executive producer Peter Jankowski, executive producer Warren Leight, NBC and Universal Television in her statement.

Giddish also thanked her “co-stars, every member of the crew and all the writers here for our incredible work together over the past 12 years.”

She added: “I’m so excited to use all the things I’ve learned in my time at SVU for all that’s to come…. #SVU.’

Insiders told Weekly entertainment that the final episode with Giddish will come midway through the show’s upcoming season.

The Rollins character will experience a traumatic event in the coming year, insiders told TV line.

David Graziano, the new showrunner for the long-running series, addressed fans angry at the news in the comment section of Giddish’s post, praising the actress for her talent and professionalism.

“You could take a moment to nurture the idea that things are more complex than they seem in a world of emojis and tweets,” he said. “I can only say that Kelli has handled this with the most unbelievably classy attitude.

“She is without a doubt one of the best industry professionals I’ve come across in my 24 years of writing for television. I am saddened by her impending departure. It will be my lucky day if I ever get to write for her again.’

Giddish made her first appearance on the series in the show’s eighth season in the 2007 episode Outsider.

The news of Giddish’s departure from the show comes as NBC announced it would air a three-hour special in September that would feature all three active Law & Order series — the original show, SVU and Organized Crime. integrated.

Among other sales on the shows are the departure of Anthony Anderson for the 22nd season of Law & Order, Mehcad Brooks joining the cast of the series and Molly Burnett being added to the cast of SVU.