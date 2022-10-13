Kell Brook hints at return to boxing with Chris Eubank Jr as potential opponent

In boxing, fighters often find it hard to let go of the sport after retiring and it looks like Kell Brook could become the latest victim of that reality.

After beating his longtime rival Amir Khan in February earlier this year, Brook made what seemed a wise decision to retire from professional boxing while at the top of his game at the age of 36.

Lawrence Lustig/BOXXER After his dominant win over Khan, Brook retired with a record of 40-3 (28 KOs)

However, a matter of months later, it seems that Brook has caught the boxing bug again.

Last month, Brook’s trainer, Dominic Ingle, posted a video of “Special K” back sparring and looking sharp.

And now the man himself has hinted that he could come out of retirement and make a professional comeback, citing Chris Eubank Jr as a potential opponent.

“It’s a fight [that] turns me on, I won’t lie,” Brook told IFL TV.

“If it makes business sense, who knows? But I’m not saying to you now, ‘Eubank, be ready, I’m coming to get you’, I’m not saying that. I say, who knows?

“When I go back to training and I get that excitement where I want to come back, those fights are there.

Brook and Eubank Jr have history as the pair were in negotiations to fight before Brook announced his retirement

“I left the sport on top, I left the sport the most important man in the boxing world. [One of the best] we have in Britain, so I demand what I deserve.”

Last weekend Eubank Jr was scheduled to fight Conor Benn, but the fight fell through after his 26-year-old opponent failed a drug test.

“Scandalous. He has turned the boxing world upside down,” Brook said of the situation.

“It casts a negative light on boxing. To see that happen to Conor Benn…

“He has to explain how that eventually got into his system. We are waiting for this statement.”