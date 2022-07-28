Kelis says Beyonce has ‘no integrity or soul’ after sampling her 1999 track without permission

R&B singer Kelis accused Beyonce of “theft” because she allegedly used a sample of a song from her 1999 debut album, Kaleidoscope, on her new album without permission.

The Milkshake singer, 42, didn’t hold back after discovering the… superstar, 40, used a short section of her song, Get Along With You, on her upcoming song, Energy, along with the rest of the world.

After a fan account before the two-time Grammy nominee who posted about the news, Kelis noted that she was shocked by the song credit and angry that she hadn’t received any advance notice.

“I am also stunned because the level of disrespect and total ignorance of all three parties involved is astonishing,” she fired.

She continued: “I heard about this the same way everyone else does. Nothing is ever what it seems, some people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have fooled everyone.”

Responding to a comment that Beyoncé clearly admires her work, Kelis replied, “Admire isn’t the word.”

When another was excited about their collaboration, the mother of two, writing under her celebrity chef account @bountyandfull, claimed: “It’s not a collaboration, it’s theft.”

Previously, Kelis fans called out Beyoncé for “turning off” Ring the Alarm from Caught out There.

Beyonce’s upcoming record will be the seventh she has produced during her critically acclaimed career.

She also wrote a lengthy statement shared on her Instagram account, noting that the recording process was thoroughly enjoyable.

Making this album gave me a place to dream and escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous at a time when little else was moving,” she said.

Beyonce added, “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free from perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, let go, feel freedom. It was a nice voyage of discovery.’

She concluded by writing, ‘I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to let go of the wobble. haha! And to feel as unique, strong and sexy as you do.’

The artist’s new album will consist of 16 songs and she collaborated with figures such as Nile Rodgers, Grace Jones and Drake during the recording process.

TRACK LIST I am that girl cozy Alien Superstar cuff it Energy break my soul church girl Plastic from the sofa Virgo’s Groove Movement heated Thik All in your head America has a problem Pure honey Summer Renaissance

Renaissance’s lead single, Break My Soul, was previously released to the public on June 20.

The hitmaker teamed up with several artists, including Big Freedia and her husband, Jay-Z, to produce the song.

The song has since received critical acclaim from many music critics.

Beyonce initially teased that she was working on new music during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar last August.

During the sit-down with the media outlet, the Drunk In Love singer said her recording process had been particularly tough.

‘I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half now. Sometimes it takes me a year to personally search through thousands of sounds to find the right kick or snare,” she said.

Beyonce then confirmed that she still loved making music and that she was happy to be working on new material.

She said: ‘After 31 years it feels just as exciting as when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!’

The long-awaited record, which was scheduled to be released at midnight on Thursday, can be found online and CDs are already being sold in Europe, according to Variety.

The album was leaked on Wednesday.

A taste: Renaissance’s first single, Break My Soul, was released to the public earlier on June 20