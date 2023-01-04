Keke Palmer showcases bump in glittering lavender dress in NYC… after hinting she’s having a girl

If anything, Emmy winner Keke Palmer was the glowing mom-to-be when she arrived at The Whitby Hotel in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday.

The soon-to-be 29-year-old showed off her burgeoning baby bump in a shimmering lavender halter dress, silver heels and a khaki trench coat selected by styling duo Wayman and Micah.

Hairstylist Miles Jeffries braided Keke’s (born Lauren Keyana) long hair extensions.

Makeup artist Mylah Morales brought out Palmer’s natural beauty so she could look her best for press day.

On Tuesday, Darius Daulton, the Illinois-born triple threat baby-to-be, shared an ultrasound of their precious fetus.

The Philly-born fitness trainer — who turned 29 on Jan. 21 — endorsed his Instagram slideshow: ‘On to 2022, thank you for giving me a family.’

Keke and Darius — who met last year at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Memorial Day party — just flew back from a lavish babymoon at a tropical destination in a private jet.

“I’m going to be a mother!” The Nope actress first revealed she was pregnant with her first child while hosting the NBC sketch show Saturday Night Live on Dec. 3

2021, Jasmine brand reported that Daulton’s (last name Jackson) ex-girlfriend Taylor Marie Sandova claimed he pressured her to have an abortion three weeks before he began dating Palmer.

In a TikTok post that has since been deleted, Taylor wrote, “If he gets you pregnant he pressures you to have an abortion and 3 weeks later he gets booed with Keke Palmer. [tea emoji].’

On Tuesday, Keke – who has 21.6 million social media followers – tweeted“It hurts me when guys are disappointed that they’re having a girl, like they’re not the reason for that genetic outcome lmao.” Besides, girl babies are a blessing.”

Then Palmer’s fans were absolutely convinced that she hinted that she was going to have a daughter, and the funny memes ensued.

That same day the Lightyear actress shared snaps from her babymoon and posted about her new “rest” theme because she normally has a tight schedule to herself “even on vacation.”

Keke’s post received supportive comments from her child’s future aunts – Iman, Naomi Campbell, Queen Latifah, Kerry Washington, Ashanti, Sherri Shepherd, Normani, Niecy Nash, Tamera Mowery and Holly Robinson Peete.

Palmer will next reprise her voiceover role as 14-year-old activist Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins in the February 1 episode of Disney+ animated sitcom The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’s Second Season.

The founder of KeyTV Network has two upcoming movies – Sister Act 3: Kicking the Habit for Disney+ and Aziz Ansari’s feature debut Being Mortal, which may never be released.