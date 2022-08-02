Keke Palmer reveals she makes sure to not ‘eat garbage’

Keke Palmer shares her secret to her incredible shape.

The Nope star, 28, told the August issue of Women’s Health that she is careful about what she eats, even if it is difficult to consume the right things on the go because of the long hours and a taxing schedule.

‘It’s trying to find the right things,’ explained the beauty, ‘to make sure I don’t always eat garbage because I get too tired, or I forget. I want to make sure my body is at its best.”

The Lightyear actress styled her hair in long braids and completed the look with natural makeup, large silver earrings and silver bracelets.

In the article called Keke Palmer’s ‘Nothing Halfway’ Approach to Life, the busy actress shares what she does to stay healthy in a hectic world and how saying ‘no’ has helped her relieve the stress in her life.

The busy artist has traveled all over the world promoting Nope in places like South Korea, Germany, London, Paris.

She stars as half of a brother-sister horse farm that supplies horses for Hollywood movies, until something strange happens in the town where they live.

The sci-fi film written and directed by Jordan Peele and co-star Daniel Kaluuya, 33, has received an 82 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Promoting a project requires a lot of interaction with media, executives and fans.

‘I’m going to expend so much energy, talk, laugh and be captivating. And I don’t do anything half-hearted. So when I talk, I talk; when I laugh, I laugh; if I’m interesting, I’m interesting.’

Learning to say “no” was hard, but the busy performer claims it was necessary, and she needed to approach self-care the same way she did her acting career.

“I realized it’s hard to say no because we don’t trust each other. We don’t trust that if we say no the opportunity will arise again. Or we don’t trust we’ve made the right choice when we say no. Or we’re afraid we’ll offend someone if we say no.’

“But I realized that saying yes to too many things gave me the most stress. I’ve learned not to be afraid to rearrange things and to accept that I won’t be able to do it all without hurting myself.”

Keke said she’s been practicing the art of saying ‘no’ for about two years now and that she’s ‘getting really good at it’

Something she still says yes to is the advice of her mother, Sharon.

“My mom taught me how to break down characters and find the rhythm in the scene, whether it’s drama or comedy.”

‘I would like to present the Sharon Palmer [acting] method to the world one day, because she is really skilled. Frankly, my mother is brilliant.’