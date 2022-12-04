Sunday, December 4, 2022
Entertainment

Keke Palmer CONFIRMS she’s expecting first child during her SNL opening monologue

‘The rumors are true!’: Keke Palmer CONFIRMS she’s expecting first child as she rips open her blazer to reveal baby bump during her SNL opening monologue

By Jacqueline Lindenberg for Dailymail.Com

published: 05:01, Dec 4, 2022 | Updated: 05:14, Dec 4, 2022

Keke Palmer confirmed she was expecting baby number one by showing off her baby bump during her opening monologue on Saturday Night Live.

The Nope actress, 29, who also first took on hosting duties on the sketch comedy series, raised ‘rumours’ that she was pregnant.

She then flung open her blazer to reveal a baby bump to the audience, saying, “I’m going to be a mother!”

The talented beauty started her monologue by expressing her excitement about entering the seasons of Sagittarius, and also referenced her acting debut in the movie, Akeelah And The Bee (2006).

The Hustlers actress then moved on to the topic of how she had read numerous comments from people spreading “rumours” that she was pregnant.

“I want to set things straight,” she announced firmly. After a brief second, Keke began to unbutton her long blazer and ripped the fabric open to reveal a baby bump.

‘I’m!’ she gushed happily, throwing her hands on her stomach as the crowd congratulated loudly.

