Keith Lemon star Leigh Francis stands out in a blue outfit during sunny outing with wife Jill Carter

Leigh Francis was hard to miss on Thursday as he rocked a bright blue outfit as he enjoyed a sunny day out with wife Jill Carter in London’s Hampstead High Street.

The comedian, 49, channeled his alter-ego Keith Lemon’s flamboyant dress sense into the patterned co-rd as he hid in an ice cream cone while making the most of the beautiful weather.

And Jill – whom he married in 2002 in Allerton Castle, North Yorkshire – also embraced the sun, wearing a pretty white sundress adorned with colorful pompoms.

Leigh stood out in his striking Adidas shirt and shorts combination and teamed the ensemble with a large straw hat, sunglasses and white trainers, while draping a camouflage bag over his body.

While beauty therapist Jill accessorized her chic look with a brown leather handbag, black sandals and trendy sunglasses.

The couple, who have been together for almost 30 years, looked happy and content as they ate ice cream together during the quiet outing.

Their outing comes after the comedian previously insisted he was “stupid” while gushing about his 29-year romance with Jill in an exclusive chat with MailOnline.

Leigh shared how Jill sees the “real he” and is the one who “keeps it together” for their family.

The couple first met when she was 16 and he 19, with the comedian admitting that people found their relationship “cringey.”

Looking back at the beginning of their romance, Leigh reflected that there was “nothing wrong with dating” as Jill was “old enough” with the pair defying naysayers with their love and “still together now.”

They have since welcomed daughters Matilda and Dolly, who keeps the couple out of the public eye.

Leigh gushed about his gorgeous wife, saying: ‘When everyone meets her they say ‘he’s hitting’ as the star confesses it’s true, adding: ‘Why would I want to date someone who looks like me? ?

“Everyone should be above their weight when they’re dating!”

Professing his admiration for his 19-year-old wife, Celebrity Juice star Jill called his “rock” whom he “loves more every day.”

And while Leigh is constantly entertaining legions of on-screen fans with his flamboyant alter-ego Keith, the star revealed that Jill knows him back home and loves him for his true self.

He explained: “Everyone thinks we wake up and the comedy starts, but it’s not like that. She sees the real me, the grumpy me.’