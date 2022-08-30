Keith Allen claims other celebs’ drug use was much worse than his… after admitting to cocaine use

Keith Allen has claimed that his drug use is nothing compared to other household names after admitting he wasted years on cocaine.

The actor, 68, said many other celebrities had “problems” but never needed professional help because he didn’t have an “addictive personality.”

Speaking to The Times, Lily and Alfie Allen’s father said, “Drug schmugs. People have an idea of ​​who I am. I look at some people – I’m talking real famous names – who I know have been on roller coasters to ride their goddamn kids to school.

“You’d be amazed at what people do. I have not done such a thing. Everyone I know had problems except me, strangely enough.’

Keith added that he “only drinks to get drunk” and can go three months without a drop.

He said he’s never had a substance abuse problem that required professional help, despite currently starring in Rehab The Musical.

“Unlike many of my peers, I don’t have an addictive personality,” he said.

Keith explained that he thinks drugs should be legalized and that it’s important to talk about it and not “sweep it under the rug.”

It comes after he revealed earlier this month that he is still using cocaine, but claimed only for “the right reasons.”

Though he lives a quieter life these days since his hell-raising heyday, he admitted he hasn’t given up on all aspects of his hedonistic lifestyle just yet.

When asked by the guard newspaper whether he still takes cocaine, he said: ‘Not that you would notice. If I do it these days, it’s for the right reasons.’

Beautifying about what could be the right reasons – he said a hangover can take you a day, so it’s not worth it.

Keith snorted his first line in the late 1980s when he was pitching a script for UB40 and he was shocked when lead singer Ali Campbell reportedly took a large sum of money.

He said, ‘I had never done coke before. I remember thinking, “F***, that’s expensive.” I cut these lines out, then Ali Campbell snorted and panicked, “I’m calling an ambulance!” He said, “What are you talking about?”‘

Keith also revealed that he believes his wild days cost him many professional opportunities, saying “in terms of career it probably wasn’t worth it.”

His daughter Lily, 37, has called Keith a “self-saboteur” who “couldn’t channel his comedic gifts into a career” and he agrees.

Tensed relationship: His daughter Lily, 37, has called Keith a “self-saboteur” who “couldn’t channel his comedic gifts into a career” and he agrees (pictured in 2007)

He said, ‘That’s true, yes. I couldn’t channel anything. You could say I wasted many years. You could also say I had a great time.’

Last August, Lily – whose mother is producer Alison Owen – said things had gotten tense with her father and claimed they stopped speaking.

It’s not clear if they’ve patched things up since then.

She said she hadn’t spoken to her father since she texted him on Father’s Day the previous June.

Lily told The Telegraph at the time: “I honestly haven’t spoken to him in a while. The last time I texted him was on Father’s Day and he texted back with “Thanks”.

“We’ve been disconnected for a while.”