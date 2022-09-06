Keira Maguire looks stunning in a rare unfiltered selfie

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She is arguably one of the most memorable Bachelor stars in franchise history.

But longtime fans of the series may struggle to recognize Keira Maguire these days.

The 36-year-old has completely transformed her look over the years through plastic surgery, and she gave her followers a glorious glimpse of her jaw-dropping beauty in an unfiltered selfie this week.

Former Bachelor star Keira Maguire showed off her stunning beauty in an unfiltered selfie on Instagram this week

The influencer posed with the camera tilted and pouted her lips after doing her hair and makeup professionally.

“#Nofilter,” she captioned it proudly, before tagging her hairdresser.

Keira also showed off her flawless figure, which she has honed through constant Pilates workouts, in a series of glamorous photos.

In the images, she showed off her toned legs and chiseled abs in a revealing mini dress that left little to the imagination.

The 36-year-old has come a long way since her time on The Bachelor in 2016

Last year, the former Bachelor In Paradise star revealed that she only uses Instagram as a source of income during an SBS program about narcissistic personality disorder.

‘To be honest, it’s my job and that’s how I make money. If I had the choice, I probably, probably wouldn’t use it,’ she said.

Keira has nearly 140,000 Instagram followers and regularly uses the social media app to promote brands and products.

Keira also showed off her flawless figure in a series of glamorous photos

In the images, she showed off her toned legs and chiseled abs in a revealing mini dress that left little to the imagination

Elsewhere in the interview, Keira admitted that she was branded a “narcissist” a few times after gaining fame as the villain in the 2016 season of The Bachelor.

‘I was a very strong, confident character, that’s who I am. I’m not going to deny that,” she explained.

‘I speak with great conviction. I can withdraw myself. I just have the feeling that a lot of people see that as a narcissistic trait.’

Keira showed off her chubby pout during her appearance on Bachelor In Paradise in 2018 (pictured)

But Keira admitted she has some narcissistic traits, claiming it’s “essential” for survival.

“Of course you have to have a certain quality – you have to have an ego to work in this industry,” she added.

‘You need an ego to survive in the present time. I don’t think I have a narcissistic disorder. I feel like I definitely have some traits to it.’

Keira has spent more than $35,000 over the years transforming her look, from injectables like Botox to rhinoplasty, breast implants and porcelain veneers.

Keira first rose to fame during Bachelor Richie Strahan’s 2016 season (pictured)

She went under the knife for a nose job in 2017 and the following year, Keira got a boob job, taking her A-cup breasts to a bigger C-cup.

In 2018, she got lip fillers before filming the first season of Bachelor In Paradise, but she eventually regretted the trout pout and got the fillers fixed after filming.

Keira first rose to fame during the 2016 season of Bachelor Richie Strahan.

She appeared in the first season of Bachelor In Paradise in 2018, where she found love with Jarrod Woodgate.