Keir Starmer wriggles on whether he backs strikes crippling Britain

Keir Starmer today questioned whether he supports strikes crippling Britain as unions stepped up the threat of ‘coordinated’ action.

The Labor leader said he can “understand very well” why there is industrial unrest and that wage increases should take into account the cost of living.

But he evaded whether he supported specific strikes, such as rail workers bringing the transportation system to a halt.

Instead, he argued that his focus is on “bringing in a Labor government.”

Meanwhile, his deputy Angela Rayner pledged to defend the right to strike “as long as I have breath in my body” and to repeal “anti-workers and anti-union laws” if Labor comes to power.

The evasion came as union leaders condemned the government’s vow to change the law to limit the damage they cause — and suggested working together to increase the impact.

Keir Starmer (pictured today with Angela Rayner) said he can “understand very well” why there is industrial unrest and that wage increases should factor in the cost of living

RMT Secretary General Mick Lynch said it would be ‘stupid for unions not to coordinate their forces’

More train strikes are planned for October 1, 5 and 8, causing new travel chaos for travelers.

Asked if he would support people going on strike if they don’t get a pay rise in line with inflation, Sir Keir told the BBC Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: “If people go on strike, it’s a last resort at the end of the war.” negotiations.

“I can totally understand how people are driven to do this, they are really struggling to pay their bills, the negotiations have failed and they have taken the decision to strike as a last resort.

“And I support the right of individuals to strike, I support the unions that do the work they do by representing their members.

“I want the strikes to be resolved, just like everyone else who is on strike.”

Sir Keir has banned front benchers from joining picket lines, and Sam Tarry was fired as shadow transport minister in July for giving unauthorized media interviews of an RMT demonstration.

During the programme, Sir Keir was shown images of dock workers striking nearby in Liverpool, who said he should show ‘solidarity’ with workers.

Pressed into why he wasn’t standing by their side, he said his role at the helm of the Labor Party “isn’t the same job as being a union leader.”

“My job is to make sure we get the opposition Labor Party, where we can say things but not do things, to power, where we can do things,” he said.

He said Labour’s “strong” ties to the unions will continue “long into the future”.

Christina McAnea, general secretary of the Unison union, defended Labour’s stance on strike action, saying the party is there “to work with us”.

“Labour is there to, I think, hopefully work with us, and I think if there is a Labor government I would hope that by the end of this year we are not on the brink of 400,000 NHS employees to vote,” she said. told Sky News’ Ridge on Sunday.

“I was hoping they’d talk to us.”

Ms McAnea said ‘we are definitely getting close to a coordinated strike’, although she stressed there is a legal distinction between that and a ‘general strike’.

RMT Secretary General Mick Lynch said: “We are talking to each other, it would be foolish if unions do not coordinate their forces, so next week we are taking action alongside the postmen, alongside the union ASLEF and if other people want to join a wave of reactions and resistance to what’s going on where the rich are getting richer and we’ve seen that in Friday’s budget where everyone who has less than £155,000 in salary will be poorer and everyone above that salary will be richer – well , we need to be able to rebalance that society and our economy.

Mr Lynch described his first meeting with the new Transport Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan as a ‘good meeting with a positive attitude’.

Lynch, however, criticized the government, describing the tightening of strike laws as “an attack on civil liberties and human rights.”

It comes after Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng put himself on a collision course with unions by announcing plans to introduce legislation to require them to submit employers’ wage offers to members.

Sir Keir has banned front benchers from joining picket lines (pictured), while Sam Tarry was fired as shadow transport minister in July for giving unauthorized media interviews of an RMT demonstration

He pointed out that other European countries have minimum service levels to prevent “militant unions” from shutting down transportation systems.

Lynch said the reforms would make it impossible for unions to exist in the UK.

“Well, it’s not just strike laws, they’re an attack on civil liberties and human rights,” he said.

“So they’ve tried to make it impossible for unions in this country to exist and they’re even trying to make it impossible for the people of this country to campaign against poverty, which many of them were changing. .

“If there’s no union freedom, and it’s impossible to have rules and union action, then people will have to do it differently, they’ll have to come up with other ways to do it.”