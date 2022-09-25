WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Keir Starmer leads Labour in party conference tribute to the Queen

US
By Jacky

Keir Starmer leads Labor in Queen’s celebration conference: Deputies observe impeccable minute’s silence and sing God Save the King in Liverpool

By David Wilcock, Deputy Political Editor for Mailonline

Published: 10:59, September 25, 2022 | Updated: 11:01, 25 September 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Labor paid tribute to the Queen with a perfectly observed minute of silence and a rendition of God Save the King today.

Leader Keir Starmer praised the late monarch’s devotion to her country as he urged delegates at the party conference to emulate her drive.

Before leading a rendition of God Save the King, Sir Keir told the Liverpool audience: “Let’s turn our backs and brave the storm, keep alive the spirit of public service they embodied and propel us towards a brighter future.”

Leader Keir Starmer praised the late monarch's devotion to her country as he urged delegates at the party conference to emulate her drive.

Leader Keir Starmer praised the late monarch’s devotion to her country as he urged delegates at the party conference to emulate her drive.

1664100506 490 Keir Starmer leads Labour in party conference tribute to the

1664100506 490 Keir Starmer leads Labour in party conference tribute to the

Before leading a rendition of God Save the King, Sir Keir told the Liverpool audience: “Let’s turn our backs and brave the storm, keep alive the spirit of public service they embodied and propel us towards a brighter future.”

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Surf champ Chris Davidson allegedly…

Jacky

Australian passports ‘taking six…

Jacky

Queensland urologist Daryl Stephens…

Jacky
1 of 4,401

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More