Keir Starmer leads Labour in party conference tribute to the Queen

Labor paid tribute to the Queen with a perfectly observed minute of silence and a rendition of God Save the King today.

Leader Keir Starmer praised the late monarch’s devotion to her country as he urged delegates at the party conference to emulate her drive.

Before leading a rendition of God Save the King, Sir Keir told the Liverpool audience: “Let’s turn our backs and brave the storm, keep alive the spirit of public service they embodied and propel us towards a brighter future.”

