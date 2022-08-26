Keeping ‘guilty’ purchases secret from your partner may be GOOD for your relationship, study finds

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Do you rush to answer the doorbell when the delivery person arrives so you can hide your last package from your partner?

New research has shown that making secret purchases, such as a stash of expensive chocolates you don’t want to share, can actually strengthen your relationship.

The Indiana University survey found that 90 percent of people have not disclosed their recent consumer behavior to their loved ones, even if they think they wouldn’t mind.

However, the slight guilt that comes with these secrets can push people to invest more time in their partner.

Co-author Danielle Brick, an assistant marketing professor at the University of Connecticut, said, “One of my favorite findings is that partners often keep the same secrets from each other.

‘In one couple, both partners indicated that they secretly ate meat while they both had to be vegetarian.’

New research has shown that making secret purchases, such as a stash of expensive chocolates you don’t want to share, can actually strengthen your relationship (stock image)

The slight guilt that comes with these secrets can prompt people to invest more time in their partner. The graph shows the average guilt the study participants felt when they revealed a secret consumption or kept it a secret. The light blue bar indicates that the secret consumption was completed and the dark blue-green bar indicates that the participant tried but ultimately failed

ONE THIRD married people are guilty of ‘financial infidelity’ A 2019 study found that a third of people are dishonest when it comes to their spending habits, lying to their partner about what they buy and how often they buy it. The culprits often use cash, opt for an individual debit card, and have a joint account to hide their paper trail. Getting items delivered in plain brown boxes and putting unnecessary expenses in the receipt of a large supermarket or department store are also ways they hide in plain sight. Read more here

Most previous research on keeping secrets in relationships has focused on those who hide important information, such as trauma or extramarital affairs, to examine their negative impact.

This research, published in the Consumer Psychology Magazineis the first known study of the emotional, behavioral and relational consequences of everyday secret purchases.

The authors asked couples what consumption behavior they hid from each other and what impact this had.

The most common secret consumption was a product, with 65 percent claiming they had surreptitiously purchased material goods.

For 40 percent of the participants, this was food or drink, followed by clothing and jewelry at 10 percent and health, beauty or wellness products at 6.3 percent.

An experience was the second most common category, mentioned by 12 percent of those surveyed, with ten percent claiming to have a secret hobby.

Finally, ten percent of the participants claimed they had performed a service that their spouse was not aware of, and eight percent claimed it was a gift or donation.

The authors questioned couples about what consumption behavior they suggested to each other and what impact this had. The most common secret consumption was a product, with 65 percent claiming they had secretly purchased material goods (stock image)

Lead author Kelley Gullo Wight, an assistant professor of marketing at the Kelley School of Business, said: “While most of these covert acts are very common, they can still have a positive impact on the relationship.

‘The positive impact is an important part.’

The data from the surveys also showed that keeping these secrets leaves people with a small sense of guilt, which motivates them to invest more in their partner.

This could mean spending more money on Valentine’s Day or being willing to watch their partner’s favorite movie, which will positively impact their relationship.

The authors argue that their finding could affect how companies market their products, as they could try to support their secret use within pairs.

Ms Wight added: ‘We find that people generally keep consumption secret from a specific person, not necessarily from everyone, meaning that encouraging covert consumption should not hinder other marketing strategies, such as word of mouth.’