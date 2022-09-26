Keeping current with landslide prediction tools

Florian Schäfli (left) and Adrian Wicki (right) installing soil moisture sensors to help verify electrical resistance tomography (ERT) measurements. To do this, it is necessary to dig a trench, which backfilled after the installation of the sensors. ERT uses a series of electrodes in the ground to measure the electrical resistance of the ground. Credit: Stefan Boss



Several dozen landslide deaths are recorded each year in the United States alone. They often happen when gravity pulls rocks and soil down an unstable slope. The trigger can be caused by natural events such as rain or melting snow. The extra water suddenly weakens the slope and collapses.

Landslides happen quickly. So it is vital for governments to monitor conditions and issue warnings in landslide prone areas at times when landslides are more likely. Such warnings could save lives, says soil scientist Adrian Wicki.

“Landslides are a major natural hazard in mountainous areas. If authorities and the public are warned of an event, people and goods can be evacuated and brought to safety,” says Wicki.

Wicki is a researcher at the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research and studies new methods for monitoring landslides. In particular, he has looked at new ways to track soil moisture, an important predictor of landslides.

The research was recently published in the Vadose Zone Journal.

In the study, Wicki and researcher Christian Hauck studied electrical resistivity tomography, or ERT. ERT uses a series of electrodes in the ground to measure the electrical resistance of the ground. If the soil moisture rises, the resistance falls, because water is a good conductor of electricity. ERT can thus serve as a good measure of the water content of soils.

The technique has several advantages over other soil monitoring systems. These usually place special water sensors in holes in the ground.

“ERT can detect the spatial variation of water infiltration in the soil. This is important in places where the infiltration process is very diverse,” says Wicki. “In addition, the ground is not disturbed when installing the system, which is very important for the accuracy of the measurement.”

Christian Rickli measures the landslide that occurred about 300 meters from the research site in Switzerland. Observing a real landslide helped the scientists assess how well electrical resistivity tomography (ERT) might work for providing early warnings to keep residents safe near landslide-prone areas. Credit: Adrian Wickic



In their work, Wicki and Hauck studied a slope prone to landslides in the Napf region of Switzerland. They placed ERT sensors along the ramp and measured changes in the electrical properties over nearly 10 months. The ERT system was compared to traditional soil moisture probes.

The scientists found that ERT provided high-quality data on changes in soil moisture content.

“It successfully represented the most valuable information we’ve gotten yet from soil moisture sensors. It was able to distinguish between critical and non-critical conditions for landslide triggering,” Wicki says.

The study even captured an actual landslide. Towards the end of the study period, a shallow landslide occurred about a thousand feet away from the ERT sensors. Observing a landslide can help scientists train their methods for the real world.

“The landslide helped confirm the findings that critically saturated conditions can be detected and distinguished from non-critical situations,” Wicki says.

While ERT performed well when measuring soil moisture, more research needs to be done. The system was prone to errors when the ground was very wet. And it would benefit from lab testing to make sure measurements are more reliable. Nevertheless, ERT is a promising technology for specific areas.

“It could be deployed in locations where the infiltration is very diverse or where it is difficult to install in-situ sensors in the soil because the soil is very rocky or shallow. Because the method is more expensive than in-situ sensors, installed it only in selected locations,” says Wicki.

Methods like ERT and other types of landslide monitoring allow residents in landslide-prone areas to be confident that there are ways to protect themselves from danger. “It is possible to detect critical situations for triggering landslides,” Wicki says. “That’s why it’s important to trust the authorities and follow the existing warning systems.”

Researchers upgrade international nomenclature of landslide geometry

More information:

Adrian Wicki et al, Monitoring critically saturated conditions for the occurrence of shallow landslides using electrical resistivity tomography, Vadose Zone Journal (2022). Adrian Wicki et al, Monitoring critically saturated conditions for the occurrence of shallow landslides using electrical resistivity tomography,(2022). DOI: 10.1002/vzj2.20204

Provided by American Society of Agronomy

