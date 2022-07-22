Keeping cool: Queen Letizia of Spain looks decidedly all white in simple Boss dress

Queen Letizia of Spain looked radiant and relaxed today as she held an audience at the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid.

The royal, 49, greeted and spoke to a variety of guests, including representatives of the State Platform for People with Intellectual or Developmental Disabilities.

The mum of two looked quintessentially stylish for the event, wearing a £389 Boss day dress with a simple line drawing pattern.

Queen Letizia meets representatives of the State Platform for Persons with Intellectual or Developmental Disorders during an audience at the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid

The mum of two looked quintessentially stylish for the event, wearing a £389 Boss day dress today with a simple line drawing pattern for today’s outing

Stylish Letizia wore her dark brown locks, just sweeping her shoulders, opting for medium earrings and a silver ring on her index finger

Letizia poses with representatives of the State Platform for People with Intellectual or Developmental Disorders

Stylish Letizia also sported her dark brown locks, just sweeping over her shoulders, opting for medium earrings and a silver ring on her index finger.

She matched the dress – which showed side pockets, a belt and a v-neck collar to show off her tan – with wedge espadrilles to complete the summer look.

The former journalist kept her makeup to a minimum and showed off her natural beauty while on stage.

The Spanish Queen completes the outfit with simple earrings and ring and white espadrilles and smiled as she walked in

The monarch, who is married to King Felipe of Spain, is regularly seen in stylish Boss outfits

The beautiful monarch is often seen wearing Boss or Hugo Boss outfits.

Last month, she was stunned by the animal print when she recycled a Hugo Boss shirt dress for a meeting in Madrid.

The queen, who appeared alongside her husband, King Felipe VI, recreated a look she debuted during a royal tour of Cuba in November 2019.

She paired the £369 Hugo Boss dress with the same pair of fuchsia slingback heels that added a pop of color to the monochromatic look.

Queen Letizia of Spain looked immaculately groomed today as she joined her husband, King Felipe, at the La Caixa’ scholarship awards in Madrid

The royal (pictured with her husband), 49, handed out postgraduate scholarships to 120 students at the ceremony, which will help them receive education in some of the most prestigious academic centers around the world

The mum of two looked quintessentially stylish for the event, wearing a black and white polka dot midi dress from Massimo Dutti, an affordable Spanish fashion brand, alongside wedge espadrilles.

She wore her dark brown hair down, her soft waves fell over her shoulders and were tucked behind her ear to show a flash of her earrings

This week, the monarch was also spotted in a Massimo Dutti dress, with black Macarena shoes and CXC jeweled earrings as she handed out purses with her husband in Madrid.

She previously wore her black and white spotted gown in July 2020 for a visit to the Principality of Asturias.

Former broadcast journalist Letizia tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month after showing mild symptoms of the virus.

Before the royal family tested positive for the virus, it had had a busy few weeks welcoming world leaders to Madrid for the NATO summit. She also attended the Princess of Girona Foundation Awards.