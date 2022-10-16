‘Keep on f****** diving!’: Alan Shearer SLAMS Man United star Jadon Sancho

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Alan Shearer has criticized Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho for ‘f****** diving’ against Newcastle.

The England international came under fire after he went down in the penalty area following a challenge from Magpies midfielder Sean Longstaff, who the referee did not consider a foul.

And Newcastle legend Shearer didn’t hold back when he sent a message to the former Borussia Dortmund winger on social media shortly after the game.

Jadon Sancho went down in the penalty area after a challenge from Sean Longstaff

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer slammed England international for simulation

In a tweet, Shearer told the United No.25: ‘Keep diving, maybe you’ll get one eventually!!!’

Sancho thought he deserved a penalty after a challenge from Longstaff in the penalty area, but referee Chris Kavanagh waved on and VAR didn’t see the need to overturn the decision.

Earlier in the game, Cristiano Ronaldo had also asked for a hit after a tackle from fullback Kieran Trippier, but again Kavanagh was uninterested.

Sancho was told he could ‘eventually’ get a penalty if he continues to ‘dive’

Cristiano Ronaldo also called for a spot trap after a challenge from Kieran Trippier

It was a frustrating afternoon for Erik ten Hag’s side, who held a goalless draw against the Magpies on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils can count themselves lucky that they walked away with a point after Newcastle player Joelinton hit the bar and the post in the first half.

Callum Wilson was also denied a potential penalty after a strong challenge from Raphael Varane.

The Red Devils will look to return to winning ways when they host the Spurs on Wednesday, as Newcastle face Everton.