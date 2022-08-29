Keep dancing @marinsanna! Hillary Clinton sticks up for Finland’s party Prime Minister Sanna Marin

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has been criticized online for inserting herself into Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s ongoing party scandal.

Marin, 36, came under fire after a series of videos leaked showing her dancing and partying in the office with her friends – and now Clinton has tweeted in support of the prime minister.

She has since been accused of taking drugs during these anniversaries – and shortly after the videos came out, one of Marin’s friends posted a photo of her posing topless while kissing her half-naked girlfriend at the prime minister’s official residence, Kesäranta.

But on Sunday, Clinton came in defense of Marin — she posted a photo of herself dancing with a huge smile on her face at a crowded club in Cartagena, Columbia, during a 2012 trip.

Clinton tweeted the photo with the message: As Ann Richards said, ‘Ginger Rogers did everything Fred Astaire did. She just did it backwards and in high heels.’

‘Here I am in Cartagena while I was there for a meeting as Secretary of State. Keep dancing, @marinsanna.’

Finnish residents, however, took to Twitter to tell the one-time presidential hopeful that they weren’t giving her “two cents” on the matter they claimed she was ignorant of.

“It’s not about her dancing, Hillary,” wrote Richard Nyberg.

‘Apparently you don’t have the facts and you only made things worse for her in Finland by arrogantly assuming that this situation needed your two cents.

“It didn’t.”

Clinton defended Marin’s right to let go by posting a photo of herself dancing with a huge smile on her face in a crowded club in Cartagena during a trip to Colombia in 2012 while still Secretary of State

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin (pictured) has come under fire in recent weeks after a series of videos leaked showing her dancing and partying with her friends while she was in the office.

Twitter user Richard Nyberg told Clinton that the Finnish people didn’t need her ‘two cents’ for the situation, telling her: ‘It’s not about her dancing, Hillary’

Rivu Auvinen also wrote: ‘Hillary does not appear to be very well informed about the case. Or she supports partying and drinking over PM duties.

‘Let alone[the] alarming rise of the state department. combined with both the healthcare and energy crisis, Marin’s cabinet has provided.’

Paula Hilutnen, meanwhile, told the former Secretary of State that “it’s extremely embarrassing to ‘support’ by dancing when you clearly don’t know where the criticism is,” and Hugo Fitlund asked Clinton, if she was in office, would she be okay with the photos taken at the prime minister’s residence.

“It’s not about dancing, sex or age,” Fitlund tweeted. “It’s about decency and what’s appropriate and what isn’t.”

Riku Ranta also suggested that “the global left has managed to make this a misogyny conspiracy,” saying that he’s actually concerned “about the proper work ethic as head of state in these trying times,” noting that Marin parties celebrate four of take place seven days in a week.

And another Twitter user noted that in the photo Marin was partying with someone who isn’t her husband, writing: “They ignore the elephant in the room and focus on the part no one cares about.”

Meanwhile, another man said the photo Hillary posted came after she already announced she was retiring “and above all, everyone saw it as transparent PR move for a run in 2016.”

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin delivered a tearful speech as she addressed a crowd about her celebrations after her boyfriend apologized for posing topless at the Prime Minister’s official residence

Many Twitter users said Clinton didn’t seem to understand the scandal

The former secretary of state has now joined other female politicians who have expressed support for Marin by posting videos and images of dancing and partying.

“If blowing off steam at a party is the worst thing your Prime Minister has done, then you have a pretty happy country,” Australian politician Fiona Patten wrote on Twitter alongside a video of her dancing.

Meanwhile, Spanish politician Iratxe García Pérez tweeted: ‘How shocking!!! A young politician who does her job and enjoys her private life… Why can’t a young woman have fun? I can’t stand gender double standards.’

But critics say the recently leaked videos show inappropriate behavior for a country’s head.

One of the videos showed Marin dancing and partying with a group of friends and celebrities at a rooftop nightclub in central Helsinki, while another showed Marin dances provocatively with Finnish social media influencer Sabina Särkkä, 33.

The model, who posed topless while kissing her half-naked girlfriend at the official residence of Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, has apologized for her ‘inappropriate behaviour’

Finland’s party-loving prime minister (seen in white jeans) is filmed dancing closely with a glamorous former model in yet another raunchy video (pictured) from her infamous night out. The newly leaked footage shows Sanna Marin, 36, dancing provocatively with Finnish social media influencer Sabina Särkkä, 33

In the aftermath, Marin told fellow members of: her social-democratic party that she thought was important to let go every now and then.

‘I am a human. And I too sometimes long for joy, light and fun among these dark clouds,” Marin said in a tearful speech. She added that she had “not missed a single working day.”

But she got even more backlash when a photo appeared of Marin’s boyfriend Särkkä, 33, posing topless while kissing her half-naked boyfriend at the official residence of the Prime Minister of Kesäranta.

Särkkä posted the photo on TikTok after spending the evening with Marin and other famous friends at Kesäranta’s official residence.

The photo, taken on July 10 after the group went to a rock festival, showed the glamorous Finnish blonde and her friend pulling their tops up as they kissed.

Särkkä, who was dressed in a cowboy hat, jeans and a leather jacket, held her hand over her breasts while her friend covered her chest in the photo by holding a “FINLAND” sign that is usually on Marin’s desk.

Marin apologized again.

Clinton, who is 74, headed the State Department from 2009 to 2013 under President Barack Obama.

In 2016, she was the Democratic candidate for the US presidency. Though heavily favored, she lost to real estate mogul Donald Trump in a stunning upset.