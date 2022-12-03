Keep an eye out World Cup from anywhere

Find out how to watch South Korea vs Portugal from anywhere in the world at zero cost! Choose from several options listed below to follow the upcoming World Cup game.

On Friday in Al Rayyan, Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will take on South Korea. The Group H match promises to be an exciting one, and it could decide who Portugal will face in the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup. Here are tips to make sure you don’t miss this exciting game!

Bet365 offers a service that allows you to listen to live commentary of every World Cup match, so long as you register for this service and log in to the website. Once you are logged in, visit the In-Play page and select Soccer from the menu. From there, choose South Korea vs Portugal from the list of fixtures with an audio commentary icon beside them. Click here to sign up and follow the game at Bet365.

2) Sign Up For A Free Trial at FuboTV Try FuboTV for free for seven days. You can watch all the action of this year’s World Cup and other sporting events, and sign up on your mobile device or laptop. What are the best things about FuboTV Watch top leagues from all over the world

Stream on mobile, TV or any other device

Great free trial (you get a mail before it expires)

No contracts, no hidden fees and 50% cheaper than similar cable TV deals

Record games free of charge (up to 250 hours) Sign up for FuboTV here.

3) Watch South Korea vs Portugal Online With a VPN If you’re looking for a way to watch the South Korea vs Portugal game live online, Private Internet Access offers a VPN service that lets you connect to UK channels streaming the World Cup match, such as the following. ITV

BBC These online TV channels will show all 64 World Cup games. ITV have the first pick of the last 16 and quarter-final games and The BBC will show the semi-finals. The final will be shown across both services.

How to use a VPN to watch South Korea vs Portugal on UK TV Choose a VPN . We recommend PIA as it’s a fast and reliable VPN that comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee to give you time to test out the service.

. We recommend PIA as it’s a fast and reliable VPN that comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee to give you time to test out the service. Once you have set up an account, download the PIA app onto your device.

onto your device. Turn on the VPN and connect to a server in the UK .

. Head over to the BBC or ITV to watch a live stream of South Korea vs Portugal.