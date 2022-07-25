Keely Hodgkinson shines, but still finishes behind Athing Mu in epic 800m final at Worlds in Oregon

Coe and Ovet. Bolt and Gatlin. Mu and Hodgkinson. At the World Championships in Oregon on Sunday night, the latest major athletic rivalry reached a new level as two 20-year-old stars go head-to-head in a thrilling, head-to-head duel for the women’s 800m title.

Athing Mu, the American athlete who hasn’t lost an 800 meters in two and a half years, had to go deep into the pain cave to fend off the challenge of the one woman who seems able to depose her as the current queen of the half-mile: The Brit Keely Hodgkinson.

Just eight-hundredths of a second separated them — equivalent to half the length of a pencil — with Mu winning gold in 1:56.30 and Hodgkinson leaving wondering what could have been. “I’m clearly upset,” she said. “I came here to win the gold and it didn’t happen.”

Athing Mu defeated Keely Hodgkinson on Sunday by just eight hundredths of a second in Oregon

But sometime this week, perhaps in a conversation with her coach Trevor Painter or her longtime mentor Jenny Meadows, Hodgkinson will be able to step back and acknowledge something: She produced a performance that made the vast majority of the global finals — if only she didn’t. against an all-time great.

But on Sunday night at Hayward Field, such a perspective seemed hard to come by—the look on her face not so much that of a 20-year-old who’d just won silver, but an athlete who felt she’d lost gold. “No tears have been shed yet, I’ll do that on my own time,” she said. ‘At the Olympics I was very happy with silver, because I was aiming for a medal. This year I only had the gold in my head.’

That’s the burden on a young gun. The goals are realigned, as are the expectations. Last year in Tokyo, Hodgkinson stunned many with her silver medal and later celebrated with a test drive in the Aston Martin used in the James Bond film No Time to Die. Would she do the same now?

“I don’t deserve it yet,” she said.

Buried in that thought, and all the talk she’s had to listen to about her and Mu, is something Hodgkinson will be well aware of: You can’t have a great rivalry that’s one-sided.

She has raced with Mu three times in her career – at the Tokyo Olympics, the Pre Classic in Eugene last August and in the World Finals on Sunday – but has yet to beat her.

The pair have created a fascinating rivalry despite Hodgkinson finishing second after Mu

Yet she comes closer. The American never had to go to the well as she did here.

“It shows that I have improved since last year, I have gained more strength,” said Hodgkinson. “Unfortunately, this time it wasn’t good enough. But that gap is getting smaller and hopefully I’ll get there someday.’

With a brisk pace from the start, completing the first lap in 57.11 seconds, Hodgkinson followed Mu and covered her move as the American shifted through the gears on the back straight.

Mu was a yard ahead as they turned home but then drifted wide, allowing Hodgkinson to come in and race shoulder to shoulder, but the Brit just couldn’t get past it. The consolation at the end was that she knew she had done everything right. “I took the shortest route, I sat inside, bide my time, I don’t think I did anything wrong,” she said. “It just wasn’t my time.”

Mu acknowledged that Hodgkinson had pushed her like never before. “Most of the races I run are not really tight,” she said. “But I think this is what every race would be like if I ran with someone else who is really competitive.”

Mu (center) and Hodgkinson beat Mary Moraa (right) from Kenya to a bronze medal

The two have spoken here and there, but as with any major rivalry, it doesn’t go any further. “I don’t really know her that well, but I have a lot of respect for her,” Hodgkinson said.

“We keep doing what we do, trying to beat each other. She is a great athlete, we are both so young and on top of the world. It’s something to be proud of.’

And for all the disappointments, Hodgkinson was also able to acknowledge something about that race and this rivalry that everyone watching would agree: ‘It’s great for the sport.’

Her silver was followed by bronze for GB in the women’s 4x400m relay – the quartet of Victoria Ohuruogu, Nicole Yeargin, Jessie Knight and Laviai Nielsen finished in 3:22.64 and behind only the USA and Jamaica.