Keely Hodgkinson misses out on gold for the third time in a year as she finishes second in the 800m

Too much silver for a positive liner, too many close calls for brave faces. For the second time in a fortnight, and the third major 800m race in a year, Keely Hodgkinson came up a fraction short and wore the expression of an athlete who had no patience for near misses.

The rawest fact of many of an extraordinary and bizarre race is that she will leave this Commonwealth Games in second place. Just as she left the World Championships in Eugene last month, and just as she left the Olympics in Tokyo before that.

It’s a place she knows all too well and it’s really starting to sting for this 20-year-old. But this may have hurt more than the other two, she admitted, because one difference was crucial: there was no Athing Mu, the brilliant American who had her number from the previous fights, and in her absence Hodgkinson thought she had it.

Keely Hodgkinson finished second behind rising Kenyan Mary Moura

Hodgkinson missed Commonwealth gold by less than half a second

She thought it was her race for the gun, and she thought maybe one more time as she moved forward with 90 yards to go. But then things took a strange turn, as she was hit by a runaway train in Kenyan colors. Or maybe just a lost one, depending on your take on Mary Moraa’s glorious recovery from mind-boggling tactics.

It is necessary at this point to discuss how the race was won, or from Hodgkinson’s perspective, the madness of what caused her latest defeat in the bid for gold. Moraa, the world’s bronze medalist, sank without a trace, with 250 meters to go in last, after taking off at a suicidal pace at the start of the race.

After going through the 300-meter gap in world record speed, she was hopelessly gassed with half a lap to go. Through her self-inflicted difficulties, Hodgkinson had turned into a gunfight against Jamaican Natoya Goule, with Laura Muir close behind.

Hodgkinson ran a 2:00.18 at Alexander Stadium to qualify for the 800m final

But while they were waging a brilliant war at the front—a scenario in which Hodgkinson took the lead in the final turn—no one initially noticed that Moraa, with her chin pointed to the sky, had come back to life. She took them in one at a time, before passing Muir with 80 to go, Goule with 70 and then Hodgkinson in the last 50.

Moraa crossed in 1:57.04, the pace of a true amateur-style elite, and Hodgkinson came in second, destroying in 1:57.40. Muir dove on the line by the narrowest margin for Goule to take bronze at a photo finish – a decision that survived an outcry from the Jamaican team, thus securing the Commonwealth medal that completes its set of the sport’s biggest podiums. On Sunday she will again be the favorite for gold in the 1500m.

Hodgkinson, meanwhile, will have to wait until the European Championships in a fortnight to finally break the spell. Like the rest of us, she couldn’t quite come to terms with the fact that the wait hadn’t ended that night.

She said, “Frustrated is definitely the right word. I’m not sure what happened. I got away with silver – again. This summer I have another chance. I’m disappointed.

“I’m still smoking until I get to the top of that podium.”

She added: “I would give my season an 8.5 out of 10. I really wanted the gold. I thought I would win today, but I wasn’t supposed to.’

Hodgkinson will retire to reflect on a field that has escaped, even if it must be recognized from outside the sport that this was an extremely tough field, which was rarely the case in the athletic disciplines at these Games. Too many were pale imitations, but the women’s 800m had no fewer than seven runners with personal bests of less than one minute and 58 seconds – that’s a mark of quality. Hodgkinson is the fastest of the bunch yet remains without the gold that would better reflect her progress over the past 20 months.

Scotland’s Jake Wightman won Commonwealth bronze in the 1500 m. with the men

On a night when Nick Miller hammered his title and Zharnel Hughes recovered from repeated disappointments with a silver in the 200m, there was a 1500m bronze for recent world champion Jake Wightman.

As with Hodgkinson, Wightman found himself in a stacked field with three of the top four from last summer’s Olympics, and for a while he seemed to have had their blow.

While his father Geoff commented in the stands, while he was in Eugene, the son broke with 250 meters to go, passing the Kenyan combination of silver medalist Timothy Cheruiyot and Abel Kipsang of Tokyo to get to the front. But that was an awful long way for a kick on tired legs and Cheruiyot regained the lead on the straight and then Australian Oliver Hoare passed them both in the final three metres. His winning time of 3:30.12 was a new championship record.

Gold and bronze represent a wonderful summer for Wightman. Ultimately, though, the mental turbulence of his shocking victory in the US contributed to his defeat here, as Wightman explained, “I hope I don’t get shot because I didn’t win as world champion. But people don’t realize how high that World Cup was, two weeks is nothing to have to reset. I’m not buzzing, but I’m relieved.’

Adam Hague took pole vault silver ahead of Harry Coppell in third.