Keely Hodgkinson bidding for her own glorious home sporting moment

Keely Hodgkinson looks at her own gold medal moment this weekend – to impersonate school friend Ella Toone.

The Olympic and world silver medalist attended Fred Longworth High School in Tyldesley, Greater Manchester with Toone, who scored the England opener in Sunday’s 2022 European Championship final against Germany at Wembley.

Hodgkinson was even known as ‘mini Ella’ in her younger days, as she played football and walked forward with the Manchester United and Lionesses.

Keely Hodgkinson (third from right) rose to Saturday’s 800m final with a guaranteed performance

Hodgkinson seeks a moment as school friend Ella Toone (left), who scored for England on Sunday night in their Euro 2022 final against Germany at Wembley Stadium

The two women went to the same high school and participated in different events together

But the 20-year-old is now hoping to win a major title in front of her home crowd, having sailed into the Commonwealth Games 800m final at Alexander Stadium on Saturday.

“We’re about four miles apart,” Hodgkinson explained after winning her qualifying round on Tuesday morning. “She was two years older than me at school, but we just got along really well.

“Growing up, I was always called the ‘mini Ella’. I played with her on a soccer team at school, but wasn’t nearly as good. But we did some cross-country together and I always tended to beat her in it. That was my forte.

Hodgkinson (front, in white) has emerged as one of the UK’s premier middle distance runners

“From there we kept in touch and last year we were both at the Tokyo Olympics. We are just two young girls making our dreams come true.

“She scored so well on Sunday. I know she’s over the moon. Now I hope I can get away with gold this time.”

Hodgkinson’s British team-mate Laura Muir, who runs for Scotland, is also straight to the 800m final, with the semi-final being scrapped at short notice due to a lack of competitors.

The middle distance runner was disappointed to only get away with silver at the Oregon World Championships last month and she is now looking for gold at Commonwealth Games

Going for an 800m and 1,500m doubles, Muir is trying to make up for her grief at her 2014 Glasgow home matches when she stumbled towards the end of the 1,500m final and finished 11th.

“Being a medalist and then stumbling in the last 100 meters was absolutely terrible,” said Olympic 1,500-meter bronze medalist Muir.

“I think that’s still the most discouraging feat of my entire career, so I want to rectify that and what better way than to do two events and give myself double chances to get on that podium.”

Meanwhile, England star Katarina Johnson-Thompson leads the heptathlon after two events. She finished fifth in her hurdles with a disappointing time of 13.83 seconds, but topped the high jump standings with the best 1.84m of the season.