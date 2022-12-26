Keeley Hazell dazzles in a skimpy red bikini as she celebrates the festive season across the pond

She is a model who is not afraid to flaunt her incredible figure.

And Keeley Hazell was in fine form on Sunday when she showed off her washboard abs and a glimpse of her lower chest in a cheeky selfie shared to her Instagram Story from Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old model relaxed on a rock while donning a skimpy red bikini that revealed her incredible torso and slender legs.

Racy: Keeley Hazell was in fine form on Sunday when she showed off her washboard abs and a glimpse of her lower chest in a cheeky selfie shared on her Instagram story

Keeley kept things casual, wearing her brown locks loose for the snap.

She added a pair of stylish tortoiseshell sunglasses to the look while enjoying the sunny weather.

Keeley captioned her Instagram story: “Merry Christmas from across the pond.”

It comes after Keeley posted another cryptic book passage about ex Jason Sudeikis last month, this time about “seeking the fate of ex-lovers.”

Subtle: It comes after Keeley published another cryptic book passage about ex Jason Sudeikis last month, this time about “seeking the fate of ex-lovers.”

The model had previously hit to Jason’s ex, Olivia Wilde, sharing a paragraph from a novel after explosive revelations about the couple’s long-term separation.

In October, Wilde and Sudeikis’ former nanny told DailyMail.com that food had been at the center of their messy breakup, alleging that the heartbroken actor lay down in front of a car to prevent the actress from handing him her “special” salad. “. Harry Styles lover.

As fans went wild speculating what exactly was in the ‘special’ meal, Wilde, 38, set the internet alight when he pointedly shared a salad dressing recipe taken from an excerpt from Nora Ephron’s novel Heartburn.

However, Hazell, who dated Sudeikis, 47, last year, seemed unimpressed by the post, sharing her own excerpt from the same book last week but highlighting text that talked about controlling the narrative and turning everything into a story.

Drama: Keeley previously took a jab at Jason’s ex, Olivia Wilde (Olivia is pictured with Jason) by sharing a paragraph from a novel after the explosive revelations about their split

And in his most recent book citation post, he shared words from the 2020 reading A More Exciting Life that read: ‘We pretended to have fun skiing and in nightclubs, at the theater and reading the long-running novel that won a major award. We pretend to love our friends. We lie about how bored we are.

We try hard not to admit what we really like. Staying at home, eating weird things in a disgusting way alone in the kitchen late at night. Plot revenge, see no one, fool around, buy gadgets, and investigate the fate of ex-lovers and former colleagues.

Her previous book citation publication was from Heartburn, published in 1983, which is an autobiographical book detailing the author’s divorce from her cheating ex-husband, famed journalist Carl Bernstein.

Hazell’s post initially seemed innocent, with the model noting a caption that read: “Vera said, ‘Why do you feel like you have to turn everything into a story?

So I told him why: “Because if I tell the story I control the version. Because if I tell the story, I can make you laugh, and I’d rather you laugh at me than feel sorry for me. Because if I tell the story, it doesn’t hurt as much.” , because if I tell the story, I can move on.”

Cryptic: And in a recent post with a book quote, you shared words from your 2020 reading A More Exciting Life that said, “We like to investigate the fate of ex-lovers and long-time colleagues.”

Just a few lines below the underlined text was the excerpt Olivia had shared just a few days earlier that featured the recipe for the Red Wine Vinaigrette Dressing.

MailOnline contacted representatives for Hazell and Wilde for comment at the time.

Hazell, who is known for her career as a glamor model in the UK, enjoyed an on-off romance with Sudeikis last year that is believed to have cured the ‘heartbreak’ the actor endured amid his separation from his fiancée of seven years. years.

They were first romantically linked in February 2021, but broke up for good in May of this year.

The couple first met in 2014 when she played a small role in Sudeikis’ comedy film Horrible Bosses 2 and he invited her to star in his hit AppleTV+ series Te

Messy: In October, Wilde and Sudeikis’ former nanny told DailyMail.com that food had been at the center of their messy breakup, claiming the heartbroken actor lay down in front of a car to prevent the actress from delivering her ‘special ‘. salad to lover Harry Styles