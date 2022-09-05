Keeley Hawes looks effortlessly chic in a pink ensemble as she attends photocall for Crossfire

<!–

Keeley Hawes cut a stylish figure as she attended a photocall for her new BBC One drama Crossfire Monday night at The Soho Hotel in London.

The actress, 46, looked cheerful in a chic pink satin short-sleeved shirt and matching trousers.

She elevated her frame in a pair of pink pointed-toe heels and adorned with layered gold chains and tiny hoop earrings.

The Line of Duty star styled her short brunette locks in loose waves and shone with a radiant makeup palette.

Keeley was seen posing next to co-star Josette Simon who wowed in a halter neck red midi dress donning a ruffled bottom.

The Anatomy of a Scandal actress added a pair of chic black heels to the number and a glamorous makeup palette, including a swipe of red lipstick.

Keely will lead the cast of the three-part series created and written by Louise Doughty in her first television original series in association with Buddy Club Productions.

Set in a luxury resort in the Canary Islands, it follows the story of Keeley’s character Jo, who is on a dream vacation with her family and friends when gunfire rings over the complex.

Gunmen, bent on revenge, turn the slice of paradise into a terrifying, heart-wrenching hell.

Crossfire, a story of survival and resilience, is a nail-biting thriller on the edge of your seat, but also emotional, intimate and recognizable.

Drama: Keely leads the cast of the three-part series set in a luxury resort in the Canary Islands and follows her character Jo, who is on a dream vacation with her family and friends when shots ring over the complex.

With the unsuspecting vacationers and hotel staff forced to make split-second monumental life-or-death decisions, the consequences will linger long after the final shots are fired.

Crossfire also stars Josette, Anneika Rose, Lee Ingleby, Daniel Ryan, Vikash Bhai, Hugo Silva, Alba Brune, Shalisha James-Davis and Ariyon Bakare.

Keeley, whose previous credits have included It’s A Sin, Bodyguard and Finding Alice, said: ‘I am so excited to embark on this brilliantly compelling and propulsive drama for the BBC, especially as it is the third production for Buddy Club.

“Filming has already started and we are excited to be working with the team at Dancing Ledge Productions and Louise Doughty on her first original production for television.”