Keefe calls out Maple Leafs’ sloppy play on opening night: ‘That’s unacceptable’

MONTREAL — Sheldon Keefe looked much tighter than his team’s defense on opening night.

While some in the Toronto Maple Leafs room counted their 4-3 loss to 32nd place last season as a case of the October kinks, the last thing the head coach wanted to hear was an apology.

“It was sloppy at the beginning of the season, but I don’t expect that. For everything that our team has been through together, that is unacceptable. We have to be much more responsible,” Keefe said curtly.

“It was just careless. Just careless. I expect more. Our group can expect more. Not good enough. We deserve to lose.”

Keefe’s public bigotry for his group’s lack of detail and careless puck management on the first night – especially in the heightened moments of the third period, especially after coughing up 1-0 and 2-1 leads – speaks to the pressure that he personally and the Leafs feel very strongly that they are entering a new season as a contender.

Wasting points for a lesser roster, regardless of the time of year, could have a negative impact on Toronto’s standings in April.

Before the game, Keefe and his staff have specifically talked the players out about the dangers of the young and loose Montreal Canadiens’ transitional play, how opportunistic snipers like Cole Caufield and Josh Anderson can spring the rush.

And then Toronto’s more experienced skaters took careless small penalties and blocked play in shin guards and boxes, causing strange men to run the other way.

The Leafs’ untimely recklessness in their own zone culminated in a brutal Jake Muzzin giveaway in the last 20 seconds. The veteran’s attempt to clean up hit Nick Suzuki’s band, feeding Anderson for the one-time winner.

The Leafs didn’t so much save an overtime point.

This came after William Nylander evened the game in a beautiful 2-on-1 with John Tavares, 40 seconds after Sean Monahan scored an emotional green goal for the home side.

A wild and entertaining climax, sure, but not the way a strong favorite team should end things.

“It’s hard to swallow the last few minutes,” Tavares said. “We give up one, we tie it up and we give up another. So disappointing.”

Especially when you consider how many unclaimed points Toronto has on the table last season with its inability to beat the competition outside the playoffs.

The Canadiens are smart and unashamedly a rebuild mode franchise. They didn’t win a single practice match. Their D-corps has less than a third the experience of Toronto’s. For God’s sake, three Habs did their rookie lap during Wednesday’s warm-up.

But when two points were late in the air from Bell Center, the underdogs grabbed them.

“If you’re not willing to play the right way to win the game, you lose — whoever you play against,” Keefe said.

“The young guys are always hungry to try and prove a point, especially these guys,” added Mitch Marner.

“These guys have a lot of Canadian guys on their roster. In Canada, Toronto is always a team that gets a lot of talk. Everyone is always excited to stand up to us and prove a point.”

Matt Murray – the Maple Leafs’ Cup-winning gamble in the net – still has something to prove.

He showed flashes early on and was defeated by snipers late. His team did a much better job of protecting him after the game than in the game.

Keefe said they hung Murray to dry with the giveaways, and he’s not wrong. But a serve percentage of 0.829 when your team overtakes the other guys 32-23 leaves room for improvement.

In particular, Murray wanted Caufield’s second goal, shot from a distance, back.

“I just read badly. I probably should have stepped up there, just been a bit more in his face,” Murray said. “It’s a good shot, but one I probably should have had.”

The Maple Leafs can say the same about the win they didn’t lock on opening night.

Fox’s Fast Five

• So bizarre to see Jason Spezza, coffee in hand, on the other side of the glass on an optional morning skate on race day. Expect the GM’s assistant to attend many a road trip this season.

Nice to see Spezza laughing with the keeper turned commentator, Patrick Lalime. A mini-senatorial reunion at a Leafs-Habs event.

• Marner on Carey Price, whose knee may never allow him to play again, a miracle disregarded: “How he played would make it a crazy game to try and win. The game misses him.”

• Why did Mark Giordano win the quarterback job at PP2 over Rasmus Sandin to start?

“He has a lot of experience there,” explains Keefe. “We really like what he brought to that unit when he came in last season. He’s a little more willing to shoot the puck from the top and does a good job there. If the second unit comes out there, they won’t” not much time. A little more shooting mentality is important there.”

He’s not wrong.

Giordano averaged 2.01 shots per game last season. Sandin averaged 0.90.

• Jonathan Drouin of Montreal will earn $5.5 million this season as a member of the Montreal Canadiens, the last on his contract.

He was a healthy scratch on opening night.

• Total games played by Toronto’s opening night blue line: 3,385

Total games played by Montreal opening night blue line: 932