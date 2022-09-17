Keaton Jennings left to grin and bear it through another Lancashire heartbreak

Lancashire has been in the race three times this season and has won nothing. The defeat in the Royal London Cup final followed a painful near miss in the T20 Blast final which Hampshire had famously won twice, and a Championship challenge that was eventually extinguished by a six point penalty for disciplinary reasons.

For Keaton Jennings, Lancashire’s captain in the 50-over competition, another disappointment was hard to bear, and it testified to his good character and maturity that he could smile when he failed.

“I think a positive point is that we gave ourselves a chance to win,” he said. “We got to two finals and in the championship we played cricket very well and if we could have forced a result in a few games it might have been different.

“It’s hard to accept. You can look back at any bad moment and be incredibly hard on yourself, but the fact is the boys played cricket really, really well.”

Jennings had been one of the culprits in a surprising error-ridden Lancashire fielding game – Kent’s outfielding comfortably surpassed them – then was sacked for 72 when an uninterrupted inning promised to clinch the win.

“Our catch was a factor,” he said. “Our field work throughout the competition was a standout for me. I wouldn’t say exceptional but the guys have been throwing their bodies around and getting some seriously good catches.”

He should be in the running for reserve opener position on England’s Pakistan test tour, but it wasn’t the time for him to question that.

“I’m not really wondering at this point,” he said. “As far as the England squad is concerned, I have no control at all. This defeat is hard to accept and I don’t want to look any further.”

Kent’s player of the match as they took their first List A title in 44 years was Joey Evison, who took his award as chants went on for the all-rounder he has to replace – Darren Stevens, 26 years his oldest, and suffered a groin injury that ended his ban after eight overs

Evison hit 97 on his return to Trent Bridge – he was loaned to Kent for a three-year deal for this season – and he also threw a decisive penultimate over with Lancashire 22 short and the last pair in the fold. He looked nervous, but revealed he was experiencing a cramp.

“I had some cramps, so I was a little worried about that,” he said. “Clearly I didn’t drink enough. I stretched quite a bit. It could have gone the other way. Liam Hurt can be quite dangerous in those situations, but the last ball came out nicely.”

“If you had told me at the start of the day I was going to get 97 plus two wickets and a catch, I would have bit your hand off.

“I think we outsmarted Lancashire. They dropped a few catches and we managed to get them.”