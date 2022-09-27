Keaton Jennings, George Balderson miss milestones but Lancashire are sitting pretty

Surrey 123 for 5 (Steel 29*, Clark 4*, Bailey 2-30, Williams 2-32) course Lancashire 512 (Jennings 199, Balderson 97, Croft 86, Moriarty 5-163) with 389 runs

Keaton Jennings and George Balderson both narrowly missed personal landmarks, but Lancashire is pretty much at the end of a rainy day two of this final game of the County Championship against title winners Surrey.

Jennings fell painfully short of the double century after being sacked lbw by a brilliant Jamie Overton inswinger for 199 before Balderson was the last man four runs away from his first first-class century.

But after reaching 512 in their first innings, Lancashire took five Surrey wickets for 123 to put them firmly in the box at a damp Emirates Old Trafford.

The day started with anticipation for Jennings, who needed just 10 runs to reach 200 and became the first Lancashire player to hit three doubles in a season since Frank Watson in 1928. But Overton produced a vicious delivery that got in Jennings’ path. to let the opener go for 199 and Lancashire 430 for 6.

Balderson, meanwhile, passed his personal best first-class score of 77, but when Tom Hartley was bowled by an excellent turning delivery from Dan Moriarty for seven, it became clear that holding on to partners could be a problem.

Hartley was replaced by Tom Bailey whose free-scoring style was pleasing to the eye but probably not on Balderson’s nerves. When Bailey stormed down the wicket and hollowed out to Kemar Roach halfway through Moriarty for 22, Balderson was in the 90s with only Will Williams and Matt Parkinson to help.

In the end Williams took 15 balls for his seven before pushing Cameron Steel towards Rory Burns on slip, leading Balderson to decide he couldn’t trust Parkinson’s as the young all-rounder chose to knock Moriarty out of the ground and only managed to beat Overton. found at deep midwicket for an excellent 97.

Moriarty finished 5 for 163 and Steel 3 for 65, but the spinners’ numbers were the only real highlights in a lackluster bowling display from the visiting champions who may be suffering a little bit of motivation after last week’s celebrations.

Surrey skipped on a solitary one before lunch and continued after the break with Burns and Ryan Patel right on the back foot as he faced Bailey’s accurate opening spell.

Bailey would claim his 50th wicket of the season shortly afterwards as Patel shoved to Jennings on the second slip for 19 before Burns fell over to Will Williams in the next as the New Zealander got one to chase back and the skipper’s stump To hit.

Surrey was 37 for 2 and that quickly became 38 for 3 after Jamie Smith got caught up front by Bailey who sealed an excellent season with the ball.

Hashim Amla’s resignation came courtesy of Balderson, who shook off his disappointment at missing a century by sacking the South African for 29, with Jennings throwing away another sharp slippage opportunity.

A series of showers and subsequent pauses late in the day made for an even more difficult session for Surrey’s batters and Williams struck again when he cleared bowled Tom Curran for 11.